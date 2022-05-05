Liverpool vs Tottenham: How to watch, live stream, team news, start time

Liverpool’s next step toward a historic quadruple comes Saturday with an afternoon visit to Anfield from dangerous, top-four seeking Tottenham (watch live, 2:45m ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Spurs have been lying-in-wait since Sunday’s 3-1 win over Leicester City, while Liverpool contested a fierce 3-2 second leg of its UEFA Champions League semifinal with Villarreal.
STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL vs TOTTENHAM
It’s been quite some time since Liverpool lost a match and there’s little question they’ll be both fired-up and ready for a visit from Antonio Conte’s men.
Spurs need to stay within touching distance of Arsenal, who hosts Leeds this weekend and holds a two-point advantage on their North London derby rivalries ahead of a meeting late this month.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Tottenham.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:45pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
Roberto Firmino is Liverpool’s lone injury concern as he awaits a late fitness test on an injured foot.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
Four Spurs will miss this one: Japhet Tanganga (knee), Matt Doherty (knee), Sergio Reguilon (groin), and Oliver Skipp (groin).