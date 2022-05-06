Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brentford vs Southampton: All but mathematically safe from relegation on 40 points apiece, the Bees and Saints will battle for mid-table positioning at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

BRENTFORD vs SOUTHAMPTON STREAM LIVE

Brentford were soundly beaten 3-0 by Manchester United on Monday, snapping the Bees’ four-game unbeaten run (3W-1D-0L). It was that stretch which pulled Brentford away from the relegation zone and across the 40-point finish line. That in itself marks a successful first season in the Premier League for Thomas Frank and Co., but there’s plenty of room for advancement between now and the end of the season. Brentford and Southampton sit 14th and 15th in the table, respectively, but 10th place (43 points – Newcastle United) is still within reach for both.

Southampton, on the other hand, have found points extremely hard to come by over the last two months (1W-2D-6L). That stretch has included heavy defeats to Aston Villa (4-0) and Chelsea (6-0), and borderline embarrassing defeats to relegation-threatened sides Watford (2-1) and Burnley (2-0). Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side will likely find it difficult to pull out of its nosedive with three difficult fixtures to finish the season — Brentford away, Liverpool home and Leicester away.

MORE: How to watch PL in the USA

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Southampton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring) | OUT: Frank Onyeka (ankle), Mathias Jorgensen (groin), Saman Ghoddas (ankle)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee)

