Leicester City host Everton at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams in very different situations.

Brendan Rodgers and the Foxes will be downbeat after their narrow defeat to Roma in the UEFA Conference League semifinals on Thursday but they are still sitting pretty in midtable and can secure another top 10 finish this season but they have just one win in their last six PL games. Yes, they’ve fallen below the very high standards they set for themselves over the last few years and haven’t pushed for a top six finish at all but injuries have hampered them all season long. They don’t have much to play for and Rodgers may rotate his side to give a few players a chance to prove themselves late in the season.

The opposite is true for Frank Lampard’s Everton. After they beat Chelsea last weekend they dragged Leeds, and potentially others, into the relegation scrap. Frank Lampard’s side have lost seven in a row away from home and are the worst PL team on the road this season. They have to sort that out if they want to stay up. They are two points from safety but have a game in-hand over Burnley and Leeds who sit just above the bottom three. Richarlison is back to his best up top and Jordan Pickford has been heroic in goal in recent weeks. The Toffees need that to continue if they’re going to remain in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

How to watch Leicester vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

Wilfred Nidi and Ryan Bertrand are out for the season but those two are the only players missing for the Foxes. After their exertions in Rome on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal, Rodgers will likely rotate plenty of his starting lineup.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Andros Townsend is out with a long-term knee injury, while Nathan Patterson and Ben Godfrey also remain out. Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes are both injury doubts but Richarlison should be fit to feature.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports