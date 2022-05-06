Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs Newcastle: The defending Premier League champions will try to pick themselves up off the mat and complete their title defense, when they host the Magpies at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

MANCHESTER CITY vs NEWCASTLE STREAM LIVE

Pep Guardiola and Co., had their hearts broken once again in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, as they coughed up a two-goal aggregate lead in stoppage time of the semifinal second leg, before being knocked out by Real Madrid in extra-time. Now, Man City (83 points) immediately turn their attention back to domestic affairs, where they must defend the narrowest of margins separating themselves from Liverpool (82 points). It’s set up to be a four-game sprint before the Reds must themselves tangle with Real Madrid in the final, with Manchester City holding the lone trump card in the deck: If they win out, they can’t be caught.

As for Newcastle (43 points), a top-half finish is looking likelier and likelier after a truly disastrous start to the season (winless in their first 14 games – 0W-7D-7L). Under Eddie Howe, the Magpies have risen to 10th in the Premier League table, just one point off 9th-place Brighton, yet only three points clear of 15th-place Southampton. The mid-table battle rages on and changes from one game to the next.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Newcastle this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (undisclosed) | OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Fabian Schar (foot) | OUT: Ryan Fraser (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamal Lewis (groin)

