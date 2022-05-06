Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and this time Manchester United take center stage.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 3, as below we focus on Manchester United’s historic treble as they won the Premier League title.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 3 – Manchester United win historic treble, as they secure Premier League title on final day to set up incredible trophy-laden run to end 1998-99

When we talk about the best-ever teams in Premier League history, this is the team that is right up there.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side dominated the first two decades of the Premier League and it was at the end of the 1998-99 season that their finest moment arrived.

United won the historic treble (something no English team has completed before or since) and the first leg of that treble was winning the Premier League title on the final day of the season. On May 16, 1999 they hosted Tottenham at Old Trafford and knew a win would secure the title.

But they went behind early on as Les Ferdinand scored and if that result stood, Arsenal would have pipped Man United to win the league title on the final day. However, goals either side of half time from David Beckham and then Andy Cole put Manchester United 2-1 up and they held on to win the title.

Days later they beat Newcastle United in the FA Cup final at Wembley to secure the double and they then crowned it all by beating Bayern Munich in dramatic fashion in the UEFA Champions League final to secure the historic treble.

Roy Keane was the heartbeat in midfield, Peter Schmeichel the hero in goal, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs were flying down the wings, while Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke were unplayable up top and Paul Scholes was the maestro in midfield. Sprinkle in all of their experienced stars and young talents and this was a truly special side.

What a team. What a run. What a treble.

