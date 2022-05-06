Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich vs West Ham: After being knocked out in the semifinals of the Europa League this week, the Hammers must seal their top-seven finish to qualify for European competition next season, beginning when they visit the Carrow Road on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

NORWICH vs WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

Winning the Europa League would have sent West Ham (52 points) into next season’s UEFA Champions League. Now, instead, it’s looking like the Europa Conference League, if they can hold onto 7th place over the final three games of the season. Manchester United (58 points) are just about clear of the Hammers to got into the Europa League, while Wolves 8th-place (49 points) are within striking distance with a game in hand.

Norwich, on the other hand, were relegated from the Premier League last weekend after losing 2-0 away to Aston Villa. The Canaries will head back to the EFL Champions for the second time in three seasons, hoping to bounce back at the first time of asking yet again.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs West Ham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Norwich vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Josh Sargent (ankle), Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmerman (hip), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

