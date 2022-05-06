Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 36 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ben White (thigh) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Ramsey(undisclosed) | OUT: Leon Bailey (ankle), Kourtney Hause (abdominal)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring) | OUT: Frank Onyeka (ankle), Mathias Jorgensen (groin), Saman Ghoddos (ankle)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) | OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Enock Mwepu (groin)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ben Mee (calf), Maxwel Cornet (knee), Erik Pieters (knee), Jay Rodriguez (thigh) | OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jorginho (undisclosed) | OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Donny van de Beek (thigh) | OUT: Ben Godfrey (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Patrick Bamford (foot), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Adam Forshaw (calf)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (ankle)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (undisclosed) | OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (knock), Eric Bailly (back) | OUT: Paul Pogba (calf), Marcus Rashford (illness), Luke Shaw (calf), Jadon Sancho (illness), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Fabian Schar (foot) | OUT: Ryan Fraser (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamal Lewis (groin)

Norwich injuries

OUT: Josh Sargent (ankle), Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmerman (hip), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Matt Doherty (knee), Sergio Reguilon (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Craig Cathcart (illness), Tom Cleverley (knock) | OUT: Cucho Hernandez (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Daniel Podence (foot), Nelson Semedo (thigh), Max Kilman (undisclosed)

