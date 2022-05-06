Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 36 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ben White (thigh) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Ramsey(undisclosed) | OUT: Leon Bailey (ankle), Kourtney Hause (abdominal)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring) | OUT: Frank Onyeka (ankle), Mathias Jorgensen (groin), Saman Ghoddos (ankle)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) | OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Enock Mwepu (groin)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ben Mee (calf), Maxwel Cornet (knee), Erik Pieters (knee), Jay Rodriguez (thigh) | OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jorginho (undisclosed) | OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Donny van de Beek (thigh) | OUT: Ben Godfrey (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Patrick Bamford (foot), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Adam Forshaw (calf)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (ankle)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (undisclosed) | OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (knock), Eric Bailly (back) | OUT: Paul Pogba (calf), Marcus Rashford (illness), Luke Shaw (calf), Jadon Sancho (illness), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Fabian Schar (foot) | OUT: Ryan Fraser (hamstring), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamal Lewis (groin)
Norwich injuries
OUT: Josh Sargent (ankle), Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmerman (hip), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Matt Doherty (knee), Sergio Reguilon (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Craig Cathcart (illness), Tom Cleverley (knock) | OUT: Cucho Hernandez (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Daniel Podence (foot), Nelson Semedo (thigh), Max Kilman (undisclosed)