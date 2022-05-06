Premier League odds for Matchweek 36 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 36, with Man City vs Newcastle, Arsenal vs Leeds and Liverpool vs Tottenham taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Crystal Palace 3-1 Watford

Norwich 0-3 West Ham

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

Man City 3-1 Newcastle

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brentford 2-2 Southampton

Chelsea 1-1 Wolves

Leicester 1-1 Everton

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Burnley 2-1 Aston Villa

Brighton 2-1 Man United

Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 35

Saturday, May 7: (+115) Brentford vs Southampton (+225). Draw: +245

Saturday, May 7: (+195) Burnley vs Aston Villa (+140). Draw: +225

Saturday, May 7: (-304) Chelsea vs Wolves (+850). Draw: +380

Saturday, May 7: (-154) Crystal Palace vs Watford (+420). Draw: +280

Saturday, May 7: (+165) Brighton vs Man United (+155). Draw: +235

Saturday, May 7: (-233) Liverpool vs Tottenham (+550). Draw: +375

Sunday, May 8: (+340) Norwich vs West Ham (-130). Draw +270

Sunday, May 8: (+155) Leicester vs Everton (+175). Draw +225

Sunday, May 8: (-233) Arsenal vs Leeds (+550). Draw +375

Sunday, May 8: (-667) Man City vs Newcastle (+1600). Draw +625

