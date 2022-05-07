Brighton vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United and Brighton both hope to continue winning ends to the Premier League season when top-half sides meet Saturday at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The host Seagulls fell 2-0 to United earlier this season at Old Trafford but have only lost once in their last six matches and are coming off a 3-0 win away to Wolves.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs MANCHESTER UNITED

Brighton sits ninth on the Premier League table with 44 points and would love a top-half finish one year after finishing 16th.

United, meanwhile, needs to get to the summer transfer window for a squad overhaul and new manager. Erik ten Hag will take over soon enough as interim manager Ralf Rangnick bids to build off a draw with Chelsea and 3-0 win over Brentford.

The Red Devils can no longer finish in the top-four unless Arsenal and Tottenham both fall apart in mathematically illogical fashion, their 58 points currently good enough for sixth place.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh) is out but will return soon, while Jakub Moder (knee) and Enock Mwepu (groin) will not return this season.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashfo and Paul Pogba are out, while Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are long shots to return for this one.

🚨 Here's your United starting XI to face the Seagulls 👇#MUFC | #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola