Burnley vs Aston Villa, live: Updates, scores, how to watch, lineups

Burnley vs Aston Villa: The Clarets will try to continue their great escape from Premier League relegation when they host Villa at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Since firing longtime manager Sean Dyche on April 15 (4W-12D-14L record at the time), Burnley have gone 3W-1D-0L under interim boss Mike Jackson and climbed from 18th to 16th, where they currently reside two points clear of the bottom-three. The Clarets are now level with Leeds United on 34 points, though both remain in plenty of danger with 18th-place Everton (32 points) possessing a game in hand. Of the three, Burnley have the seemingly easiest run-in, on paper, and the clearest path to safety.

As for Aston Villa, the long-term project, under new direction of Steven Gerrard, continues to take shape. Last time out, they beat last-place Norwich City to send the Canaries back to the EFL Championship next season, but it was their first win in six games, a run which included four straight defeats by a combined margin of 9-2. Back-to-back clean sheets, including a scoreless draw with 11th-place Leicester City two weeks ago, will give Aston Villa hope of extending their current run before hosting title chasers Liverpool midweek.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Aston Villa this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle), Jay Rodriguez (calf)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Leon Bailey (ankle), Kourtney Hause (abdominal), Morgan Sanson (knock)

This is your Aston Villa team to face Burnley this afternoon. 👊 #BURAVL pic.twitter.com/mE8UQ5M27o — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 7, 2022

