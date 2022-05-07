Conor Coady’s stoppage-time goal let Wolves erase a two-goal deficit to Chelsea in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Super-sub Chiquinho set up Coady’s goal after assisting fellow sub Francisco Trincao’s marker as Wolves canceled out a Romelu Lukaku double in London.

Chelsea fails to tighten its hold on third-pIace in the Premier League, its 67 points four more than Arsenal before the Gunners play Leeds on Sunday.

Lukaku won and converted a penalty, then soon took a Christian Pulisic pass and beat Jose Sa to make it a two-goal lead as Chelsea finally scored after having two goals ruled out in the first half.

Trincao came off the bench and scored a sweet left-footed goal for Wolves in the 79th minute.

Wolves sit 8th with 50 points, two behind seventh-place West Ham United with three matches remaining for each.

Chelsea vs Wolves final score, stats

Chelsea 2, Wolves 2

Scorers: Lukaku (pen 56′, 58′), Trincao (79′), Coady (90’+6)

Shot attempts: Chelsea 19, Wolves 14

Shots on goal: Chelsea 6, Wolves 4

Possession: Chelsea 59, Wolves 41

Three things we learned from Chelsea vs Wolves

1. Lukaku ends second Chelsea dry spell of season: The big Belgian looked like the answer to Chelsea’s striker concerns when he scored against Arsenal on his “re-debut” and then bagged two more in his third Premier League outing with the club, but fell out of favor due to injury and coronavirus, not scoring his fourth and fifth of the season until the last two games of December. Saturday’s goals were his first Premier League goals since the calendar turned to 2022.

2. Pulisic gets assist in return to Starting XI: USMNT star Christian Pulisic’s contributions to Premier League action had lasted 12, 45, 14, 19, and 22 minutes in his last five appearances, and his return to the starting lineup saw him collect an assist when his quick reaction off a Wolves gaffe played Lukaku toward the box. HIs last start, March 5 versus Burnley, saw him back a goal and an assist but he soon got sick and lost his place. Let’s see if this bright start elevates the end of his season.

3. Wolves fight to the wire, but Europe still in question: This draw means Wolves have just one win from their last six matches when even three would have them poised for a return to European competition. With Man City, Norwich City, and Liverpool left, Bruno Lage’s men can likely wave goodbye to any of those hopes barring a remarkable turn of form for them and two of three remaining opponents but credit to Wolves for not quitting on their goals.

Man of the Match: Chiquinho — The super sub set up both of Wolves goals to edge Lukaku for the honors.

Long VAR review puts Lukaku on the spot

Pulisic feeds Lukaku off Wolves error

Trincao finds space to unleash left peg

Chiquinho, Coady complete comeback

COMEBACK COMPLETE! Conor Coady scores an equalizer in the last moments of the match and celebrates with the traveling fans!#CHEWOL | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/PXzppWZRJw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 7, 2022

