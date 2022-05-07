Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watford will finish the weekend destined for the Championship and certainly will if it cannot win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

And even if the Hornets due get an away win over manager Roy Hodgson’s former team, results for Burnley and Leeds would doom them.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE v WATFORD

Dire times at Vicarage Road, waiting for the seemingly inevitable.

Meanwhile, Palace got back to winning ways and can still grab a top-half finish. The Eagles have 41 points with four matches left, two fewer than 10th-place Newcastle, and have played one less match than a pair of the teams in front of them.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Watford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Watford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

Palace’s only absence is Nathan Ferguson, who picked up a thigh injury in early April.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

Cucho Hernandez remains out with a hamstring injury.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Here's how the Hornets line up for today's match in South London.#CRYWAT pic.twitter.com/a7YsTlRNmw — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 7, 2022

