Liverpool’s unbeaten streak is alive but its Premier League title hopes took a hit as Tottenham Hotspur managed a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Heung-min Son had given Tottenham a lead but Luis Diaz got a deflected goal to get Liverpool a crucial point to bring them level with Man City before City plays its 36th match of the season on Sunday.

Liverpool and City now both have 83 points, 16 more than third-place Chelsea, while Tottenham gets a 62nd point to sit one behind Arsenal, who has played one fewer match.

Liverpool vs Tottenham final score, stats

Liverpool 1, Tottenham Hotspuir 1

Scorers: Son (56′), Diaz (74′)

Shot attempts: Liverpool 22, Tottenham 8

Shots on goal: Liverpool 3, Tottenham 3

Possession: Liverpool 66, Tottenham 34

Three things we learned from Liverpool vs Tottenham

1. City’s advantage grows: If Man City can get over the emotions from a brutal midweek Champions League exit and defeat Newcastle up north on Saturday, well, that might just be it. City will have a three-point advantage over Liverpool with a multi-goal win on Sunday.

2. Unstoppage force = Immovable object: As good as Liverpool is, the Reds learned a lesson in how hard it is to break down a team playing a near-peak version of Antonio Conte ball. Ben Davies had a tremendous block on Mohamed Salah in the second half, which showed that Spurs are not just disciplined but bought-in to what Conte demands from them.

3. It could’ve been worse for both teams: While Tottenham fans will acknowledge that the shots’ advantage was heavy for the hosts, Liverpool will know that they trailed in the second half and then probably should’ve been down in stoppage time when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg decided to head a cross back toward Kane rather than simply direct it toward a yawning frame.

Man of the Match: Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool — It’s difficult to believe sometimes that a healthy Thiago was looked over by Jurgen Klopp on occasion. What a game-controller.

