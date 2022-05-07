Liverpool vs Tottenham live: Updates, score, live stream, lineups, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s next step toward a historic quadruple comes Saturday with an afternoon visit to Anfield from dangerous, top-four seeking Tottenham (watch live, 2:45m ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs have been lying-in-wait since Sunday’s 3-1 win over Leicester City, while Liverpool contested a fierce 3-2 second leg of its UEFA Champions League semifinal with Villarreal.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL vs TOTTENHAM

It’s been quite some time since Liverpool lost a match and there’s little question they’ll be both fired-up and ready for a visit from Antonio Conte’s men.

Spurs need to stay within touching distance of Arsenal, who hosts Leeds this weekend and holds a two-point advantage on their North London derby rivalries ahead of a meeting late this month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs Tottenham live updates

74th minute: GOOOOOAAAALLL~ WE’RE LEVEL AT 1 — Luis Diaz’s strike takes a turn off Rodrigo Betancur!

73rd minute: Ben Davies with a tremendous and brave block of Mohamed Salah to keep Spurs ahead 1-0.

56th minute: GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! TOTTENHAM IS AHEAD!! A well-worked possession ends with Ryan Sessegnon cutting the ball back for Heung-min Son and it’s 1-0 to Spurs.

Halftime! 0-0.

It’s not an understatement to say it’s been almost all Liverpool. The Reds have had 64 percent of the ball, taking 11 of the game’s 14 shots, but it remains scoreless.

42nd minute: Spurs are, frankly, under siege, as Mane and Luis Diaz one-touch their way to the heart of the arc for a save that Hugo Lloris does well to save. Now Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tears into a shot against the run of play and it’s just missed the post.

39th minute: Virgil van Dijk snaps a header but can’t get it on frame. Now Cristian Romero has given away a dangerous free kick and Liverpool is really pressing for that opener.

20th minute: Intensity has been high but Tottenham is proving very difficult to breakdown. Still scoreless.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Roberto Firmino is Liverpool’s lone injury concern with an injured foot.

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 Here’s how we line up for #LIVTOT tonight! 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2022

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Four Spurs will miss this one: Japhet Tanganga (knee), Matt Doherty (knee), Sergio Reguilon (groin), and Oliver Skipp (groin).

Follow @NicholasMendola