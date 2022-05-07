Paul Pogba to Manchester City transfer mooted as Man Utd contract ends

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pogba to Manchester City? Really? It could happen, according to a report, though the market for Pogba’s services is going to be a loud one.

Pogba’s complicated relationship with Manchester United is nearing a second exit from the club. The World Cup winner out-of-contract and has been long-linked with Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain.

But might a cross-city move to Pep Guardiola’s possession-heavy system be the right one for the technically-gifted midfielder?

Man City isn’t averse to high wages and this is especially true given that it would not have to pay a transfer fee for the wickedly-talented and heavily-scrutinized 29-year-old.

Pogba has a goal and nine assists in 1,353 minutes this Premier League season. United is 7W-5D-4L when he starts a match this season and 9W-4D-5L when he doesn’t.

He has 91 caps for France, winning the 2018 World CUp and 2020-21 Nations League. Pogba’s won a Europa League and League Cup with United, but claimed four-straight scudetto with Juve before his then-record transfer to Old Trafford.

Would he fit at City? Fernandinho is leaving and City definitely would like to have better depth for midfield rotation with Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Co. It all depends on whether Pogba likes the idea of staying in Manchester versus a return to Turin or flashy move to Paris or Madrid.

Then again, staying in Man City might be a chance to prove something to a United fan base that has seemingly been divided on him from the moment he left Sir Alex Ferguson’s guidance for Italy.

