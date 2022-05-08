Arsenal vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Arsenal host Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET online via Peacock Premium) with both teams needing a win for very different reasons.

The Gunners are flying as Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract extension and they’ve won three straight games in the Premier League to cement fourth spot. Last time out Arsenal ground out a win at West Ham as Arteta’s youngsters are showing grit and determination down the stretch. They haven’t been at their free-flowing best in recent weeks but none of that matters now. Ahead of their massive north London derby at Tottenham on May 12 (they lead fifth-place Spurs by two points) Arsenal simply have to win this game to give themselves the advantage heading into the huge derby. Arteta agreeing to a contract extension until the end of the 2024-25 season gives all of the players and staff an extra boost as the rebuild continues. Top four is a must this season to keep the long-term targets on track.

As for Leeds and Jesse Marsch, all of a sudden they’ve been dragged back into the relegation scrap after a poor run of form coincided with big wins for Burnley and Everton. Leeds were hammered 4-0 at home by Manchester City last time out and injuries have once again piled up at just the wrong time. They are now just two points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend and they have Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford to play in their final three games after this. Not exactly easy fixtures. Marsch has said he ‘feels support in the streets’ for what Leeds are doing on the pitch. But all that matters now is points on the board.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Leeds.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are still out for Arsenal, while Ben White out with a thigh injury so Arteta is forced into yet another defensive reshuffle as Cedric will play at left back.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw and now Stuart Dallas are out for the rest of the season, while Patrick Bamford isn’t ready to make yet another attempt to return from his foot issues. Liam Cooper is also missing with a knee injury as the injury issues continue to mount up for Jesse Marsch.

