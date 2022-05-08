Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Frank Lampard reserved special praise for the Everton fans after they played a huge role in the Toffees winning away at Leicester.

Simply put: Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League and their fans just won’t let that happen.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Everton’s victory at Leicester (their first away from home in the PL since Aug. 28, 2021) was their second on the trot and dragged them out of the relegation zone heading into the final few weeks of the season.

Throughout the win the only noise you could hear was the singing of the Toffees faithful. And for long after the stadium was empty of home fans, Everton’s fans were in full voice amid jubilant scenes.

Against Chelsea last weekend the Everton fans created a cauldron of noise at Goodison Park to help Everton to victory and Lampard revealed just how much of an impact their support is having at a crucial part of the season.

Lampard lauds Toffees faithful

Speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports amid several trips back out to the pitch to celebrate with the Everton fans, Frank Lampard seemed in awe.

“They’re amazing. What they did for us yesterday [at the training ground] I have never experienced anything like it. The support right until the end, I went back out there because they are incredible and they need to know how we feel about them,” Lampard said.

He added that the players on the pitch ‘still have work to do’ to secure their Premier League status but in their four remaining games they face Watford, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal and they will surely need just two wins from those four to stay up.

A newfound defensive solidity with a back five, plus Jordan Pickford’s heroics in goal and the incredible support from the fans has created momentum for Everton at the perfect time of the season.

Lampard has put it all together to drag them out of the bottom three but these Everton fans are the x-factor.

Here is a look at what Lampard what talking about