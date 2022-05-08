Norwich vs West Ham final score: Hammers batter Canaries

West Ham eased past Norwich to boost their hopes of finishing in the top six and qualifying for the Europa League for a second-straight season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

David Moyes’ side were 3-0 up at half time thanks to a Said Benrahma double and a Michail Antonio strike as the Hammers were rampant and responded well to their Europa League semifinal heartbreak on Thursday.

Manuel Lanzini scored a penalty kick in the second half to seal the 4-0 win as West Ham sit seventh in the table on 55 points and have a game in-hand on sixth-placed Manchester United as they sit just three points behind them.

As for already-relegated Norwich, well, they have lost four straight games and remain bottom of the Premier League.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Frank Lampard hails Everton fans: ‘They are incredible’ –... Leicester vs Everton final score: Toffees win to move out of relegation zone Arsenal vs Leeds final score: Gunners hold lead vs feisty 10-man Leeds

Norwich vs West Ham final score, stats

Norwich 0-4 West Ham

Goals scored: Benrahma 12′, Antonio 30′, Benrahma 48′, Lanzini 65′

Shots: Norwich 8, West Ham 13

Shots on target: Norwich 2, West Ham 5

Possession: Norwich 36, West Ham 64

Three things we learned from Norwich vs West Ham

1. Hammers hungry for sixth place: Yes, they were devastated to lose to Frankfurt in the Europa League semifinal as they just came up short in their quest for European silverware, but they responded so well to that heartbreak on Thursday. Yes, this was bottom of the table Norwich, but the hunger was there from the first minute to the last from David Moyes’ side. If they win their game in-hand they will leapfrog Manchester United into sixth and they look determined to seal another Europa League campaign. They face Man City and Brighton in their final two games and this hunger could be bad news for City.

2. Dean Smith will struggle to generate positive momentum: Most of this Norwich side are well prepared for relegation and a Premier League promotion push but this relegation feels particularly demoralizing. The way this season has petered out is alarming and Smith will have to use all of his positivity to rally the players. He will also likely bring in plenty of new additions and this Norwich side really needs freshening up.

3. Benrahma steps up as Hammers continue to rotate attacking weapons: The silky playmaker has found his feet this season and he is part of West Ham’s potent attacking lineup which shares out the goals. Bowen is the main man with 12 goals in all competitions but Benrahma’s double moved him on to 10 with Antonio also on 10, Lanzini on 7 and Fornals on 5. The reason behind West Ham’s success this season has been sharing the responsibility around and everyone seems happy to have an equal share in the success. That mentality will be key in West Ham using their squad just as well next season as they hope to be in the Europa League once again.

Man of the Match: Said Benrahma – Scored two and kept popping up in dangerous spots. He’s finding his feet.

Ruthless Hammers set the tone

It was tense, tight start as both teams tried to get going and it was the Hammers who opened the scoring.

A ball from Bowen found Said Benrahma and his shot squirmed under Tim Krul and in.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Norwich responded well to going behind as Billy Gilmour’s volley was blocked well by Craig Dawson.

At the other end West Ham went 2-0 up after Bowen set up Antonio to finish and the former should have made it 3-0.

Canaries all over the place

A shot was blocked (a VAR checked cleared up a possible handball on Sam Byram) and the ball fell to Bowen but he somehow hammered wide from six yards out.

Benrahma did make it 3-0 before half time as he slammed home Bowen’s cross.

At the start of the second half Norwich thought they had pulled one back. A corner saw Lukasz Fabianski come off his line and totally miss the ball, as Byram finished but he clearly handled.

Lanzini then slotted home a penalty kick (awarded via a VAR check after Sorensen handled while challenging Craig Dawson) as the Hammers wrapped up the win in style and they should have scored more than four.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports