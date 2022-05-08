Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league.

Focusing on the Premier League relegation battle, there are seven teams scrapping to stay in the Premier League. We know three will go down but it is getting so tight and tense at the bottom of the table.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Norwich City and Watford are out.

Everton, Burnley, and Leeds United are all still in trouble entering the final few weeks of the season and you can make an argument for any of the three disappearing into the Championship.

Below we focus on the standings and fixtures, analyzing the survival hopes for the teams in the Premier League relegation scrap, and we will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League relegation battle – As it stands

16th: Everton – 35 points (34 games) GD -19

17th: Burnley – 34 points (35 games) GD -17

——————————————————–

18th: Leeds United – 34 points (35 games) GD -35

19th: Watford – 22 points (35 games) GD -38 [Relegated]

20th: Norwich City – 21 points (34 games) GD -49 [Relegated]

Everton

Frank Lampard’s Toffees have gotten lifelines from Manchester United, Chelsea, Jordan Pickford, and, of course, their own effort. Lampard’s side are looking up for the relegation scrap. They have some quality players and it seems they have players who are up for the fight to stay in the Premier League? Pickford’s done the relegation dance before and was phenomenal in shutting down Chelsea and Leicester City. Can he and a rambunctious Richarlison be the difference? They have a suddenly-navigable schedule to finish the season too. Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League and it’s looking like that will continue… if it gets to the final day in a safe place.

Remaining games: Watford (A), Brentford (H), Crystal Palace (H), Arsenal (A)

Rating their chances of staying up: 60 percent

Burnley

Sean Dyche’s Mike Jackson’s Clarets will be scrapping away until the bitter end and are now above the line but no longer have an easy out on the schedule.

Remaining games: Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (A), Newcastle (H)

Rating their chances of staying up: 50 percent

Leeds United

American coach Jesse Marsch had a huge job on his hands to not only replace Marcelo Bielsa but keep Leeds up, but it’s so far, so good…. but look at this run home. Can they catch Chelsea off guard, coming off a stunning draw?

Remaining games: Chelsea (H), Brighton (H), Brentford (A)

Rating their chances of staying up: 40 percent

Follow @JPW_NBCSports