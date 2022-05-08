Rodri: Man City rebound from Madrid exit took ‘big big battle in the brain’

Manchester City got going in a hurry, taking an early lead on Newcastle United on Sunday leading to an eventual 5-0 cruise past the visiting Magpies.

The win at the Etihad Stadium calmed the Premier League title nerves of fans and likely some players, too, as City’s midweek exit from the UEFA Champions League came in stunning late fashion to Real Madrid.

Before the game, Pep Guardiola said the mood had gotten better around the team as the days moved forward, but there was still a big question of how the players would react when they hit the grass.

“It was a big big battle in the brain,” said Rodri, one of City’s stars in the blowout win. “You keeping thinking about what happened. It’s tough. You wait eight months for the moment to arrive and then in the last minute it is gone.”

Jack Grealish said that City “bounced back perfectly,” but what did the boss think following the final whistle?

“With what this team have done, do you have any doubt? We are five years doing this every three days,” Guardiola said. “If some people doubted us they don’t know this team. It’s one of the best groups I ever trained in my life.”

Guardiola said City has three “finals” left, and City holds a three-point lead on Liverpool. Wolves away is next and then West Ham in London before a final day visit from Aston Villa.

