Chelsea were crowned the FA Women’s Super League champions on the final day of the 2021-22 season, as they pipped London rivals Arsenal to the WSL title.

Emma Hayes’ side have become the first team in WSL history to win three-straight titles and it is Hayes’ 10th major trophy as Blues boss.

Chelsea beat Manchester United 4-2 at home to win the WSL trophy as Sam Kerr starred as she scored two stunning goals.

The Blues had to come from behind twice to win the game and they won the WSL title by one point.

Arsenal had briefly jumped into top spot when Chelsea fell behind early and Jonas Eidevall’s side did all they could do as the Gunners beat West Ham 2-0 in their season finale.

However, it is Chelsea who were crowned WSL champs once again as they have now won six of the last eight titles but were pushed all the way this season.

Below are the final standings from the 2021-22 season and the results from the WSL finale.

Final standings from 2021-22 WSL season

1. Chelsea = 56 points (CHAMPIONS) – UCL group stage

2. Arsenal = 55 – UCL second round

3. Manchester City = 47 – UCL first round

4. Manchester United = 42

5. Tottenham = 32

6. West Ham = 27

7. Brighton = 26

8. Reading = 25

9. Aston Villa = 21

10. Everton = 20

11. Leicester City = 13

12. Birmingham City = 11 – Relegation to Championship

Results from final day of 2021-22 WSL season

