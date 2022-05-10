Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Updates, score, how to watch, lineups, TV, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool hopes to put pressure on Manchester City when it visits old pal Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET Tuesday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds enter Tuesday’s match three points behind the Premier League leaders, who laid claim to the goal differential advantage by four with a 5-0 hammering of Newcastle United on Sunday.

And so Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham means that Jurgen Klopp’s men max out at 92 points and will require Man City to falter against Wolves, West Ham, or Villa in order to make the quadruple an option.

Villa, meanwhile, has finally refound some form. Gerrard’s men have won back-to-back games and are unbeaten in three. The Villans can suddenly put the top half back in its goals, a point behind Palace and four back of ninth-place Brighton with matches-in-hand but also a brutal run-in that features Liverpool, Burnley, and Man City.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Liverpool.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Tuesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Villa will not have Kourtney Hause (chest) and Jacob Ramsey (groin), while Leon Bailey’s foot injury keeps him out of the game.

This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool tonight. 👊 #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/T7qsXidNov — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 10, 2022

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

The Reds’ only injury issue is Roberto Firmino, who is closing in on a return but won’t play Tuesday.

