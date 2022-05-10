Watford vs Everton: The Toffees will try to continue their climb out of the Premier League relegation zone when they visit Vicarage Road on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

After picking up back-to-back victories over Chelsea and Leicester, Everton (35 points) find themselves back out of the bottom-three, in 16th, with not only a point between themselves and 18th-place Leeds (34 points), but also with Burnley (34 points) below them and a game in hand on both. Frank Lampard and Co., are inching their way toward avoiding the club’s first-ever Premier League relegation and their first season outside the top division of English football since 1954.

As for Leicester (42 points – 14th place), the end to a hugely disappointing season has proven… well, disappointing as well. The Foxes were bounced by Roma from the Europa Conference League semifinals last week, and Brendan Rodgers’ side hasn’t won in the Premier League in five tries (0W-2D-3L). Following four straight seasons in the top half of the table, it will be worth watching to see if Rodgers is retained in the summer or if the club chooses to go in a different direction.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Everton this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Watford vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET, Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Watford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Cucho Hernandez (thigh), Tom Cleverley (knock) | OUT: Joao Pedro (groin), Nicolas Nkoulou (groin), Juraj Kucka (knee), Imran Louza (knee), Hassane Kamara (suspension)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Donny van de Beek (thigh), Ben Godfrey (thigh) | OUT: Yerry Mina (calf), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)

