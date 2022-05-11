Leeds vs Chelsea final score: Mount, Pulisic star as Blues cruise

Chelsea beat 10-man Leeds to all but secure their place in the top four and plunge the Yorkshire club closer towards relegation from the Premier League.

Classy goals in each half from the excellent Mason Mount and USMNT star Christian Pulisic did the damage for Chelsea, as Leeds were reduced to 10 men after Dan James was sent off in the first half.

Romelu Lukaku smashed home a third goal late on as Chelsea were just too good for relegation-haunted Leeds.

The win for Chelsea moves them on to 70 points with two games to go and if Tottenham lose to Arsenal on Thursday, they will officially seal a top four spot and Champions League qualification.

Leeds remain on 34 points and are in the relegation zone with two games to go as they play Brighton and Brentford and probably have to win both to stay up.

Leeds vs Chelsea final score, stats

Leeds 0-3 Chelsea

Goals scored: Mount 4′, Pulisic 55′, Lukaku 83′

Shots: Leeds 5, Chelsea 17

Shots on target: Leeds 0, Chelsea 4

Possession: Leeds 32, Chelsea 68

Three things we learned from Chelsea vs Leeds

1. Lukaku, Mount, Pulisic the go-to combo: There was a sharpness about this Chelsea attack as Lukaku pinned Leeds’ center backs in and Pulisic and Mount buzzed around. Tuchel has mixed up his attacking combinations time and time again this season and Werner, Mount and Havertz had been the recent trio. However, Pulisic and Mount showed their supreme understanding and Lukaku gave Chelsea the focal point they thought he would when he arrived last summer. This trio may not start the FA Cup final against Liverpool but they showed they work really well together.

2. Emotional Leeds in freefall: For the second game in a row Leeds had a man sent off early and the emotions of the relegation scrap is getting too much for them. Jesse Marsch was livid on the sidelines as Dan James caught Kovacic high and could have no complaints about the straight red card. We know Leeds are a huge club and their fans are so emotional and demanding. That doesn’t seem to be helping them in this situation as the players almost want to win too much. After three defeats in a row, Leeds will now have to win both of their final two games against Brighton and Brentford to have a realistic chance of staying up as both Everton and Burnley have games in-hand on them. The pressure is on and Leeds’ players are cracking, plus untimely injuries are making things even worse.

3. Perfect FA Cup final warm-up: This was exactly what Tuchel will have wanted to warm up for the FA Cup final on Saturday. He rotated some of his lineup, Leeds had a man sent off early and Chelsea could keep the ball, create chances and they made light work of a bamboozled Leeds side. Against Liverpool they will be pushed all the way but we know the quality this Chelsea side has in a one-off final and you wouldn’t it past one of their stars to provide the moment of magic they need in attack after a staunch defensive display at Wembley.

Man of the Match: Mason Mount – Superb goal and lovely assist as he oozed class throughout.

Blues off to flying start

Chelsea got off to the perfect start as a slick counter saw Reece James set free down the right and he teed up Mount to curl home a beauty and make it 1-0.

Mount then had a shot saved after good work from Pulisic and Leeds were all over the place at the back as wave after wave of Chelsea attack arrived.

Leeds finally generated a few chances from set-piece situations but then shot themselves in the foot.

Needless red card infuriates Marsch

For the second game running they were down to 10 men as Dan James was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Mateo Kovacic.

Mount had a shot deflect wide just after that as Leeds struggled to gain any momentum.

Lukaku finished well but he was just offside and then flicked a header just wide after Reece James whipped in a delicious cross.

Pulisic, Lukaku turn on the class

Chelsea doubled their lead as Mount’s sublime flick found Pulisic on the edge of the box and the USMNT star curled home a beauty to make it 2-0.

Pulisic then curled just wide as he was inches away from his second and Chelsea’s third.

Lukaku then turned Liam Cooper easily but dragged his shot just wide as Chelsea threatened to run away with things.

And Lukaku finally got his goal late on as he waited for the perfect moment to slam home as Chelsea eased to a 3-0 win.

