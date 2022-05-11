Leeds vs Chelsea live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea’s laborious march toward locking in a top-four place will be almost complete if it can beat a desperate Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday (watch live, 2:30pm ET Wednesday and online via Peacock Premium).

The Blues have taken just two of the last nine points available to them, the last one coming from a blown 2-0 lead in a draw with Wolves at the weekend. And so the Champions League still is not guaranteed to the FA Cup finalists, who need five more points (or fewer, depending on the results of Thursday’s North London derby).

Leeds, meanwhile, fought hard against Arsenal but couldn’t secure a two-goal comeback of its own. Jesse Marsch’s men are in the bottom three for the moment, beneath Burnley on goal differential and a point behind Everton. The Toffees have a match-in-hand on Leeds, to boot.

After Chelsea, Leeds meets Brighton away and Brentford at home. A point here sure would bring some comfort to the Elland Road faithful and the stadium will be at fever pitch from the start.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Chelsea.

How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

Luke Ayling is suspended after his reckless red card against Arsenal, and Leeds also won’t have Stuart Dallas (thigh), Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Adam Forshaw (knee), and Tyler Roberts (thigh). Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Liam Cooper (knee) are longshots to return, though Cooper’s more likely than Bamford.

📋 Four changes for #LUFC tonight, as Cooper, Struijk, Bate and Rodrigo all come in against Chelsea pic.twitter.com/yiIv0bNpqd — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 11, 2022

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

N’Golo Kante is out, while Jorginho returns. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chiwell are both out.

