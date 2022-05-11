Leicester eased past Norwich 3-0 as Jamie Vardy led the Foxes back into the top 10 of the Premier League table.

Vardy scored twice in eight minutes in the second half and James Maddison added a third soon after as Leicester had extra quality in attack. Norwich did give it a go and should have been ahead at half time but Teemu Pukki was denied by the post.

With the win Leicester move into 10th place in the table on 45 points, while Norwich remain bottom on 21 points.

Leicester vs Norwich final score, stats

Leicester 3-0 Norwich

Goals scored: Vardy 54′, Vardy 62′, Maddison 70′

Shots: Leicester 20, Norwich 9

Shots on target: Leicester 8, Norwich 5

Possession: Leicester 65, Norwich 35

Three things we learned from Leicester vs Norwich

1. Vardy pops up to remind us what could’ve been for Foxes: He has scored 12 goals in 17 Premier League starts this season and had Vardy been fit for most of this campaign, Leicester would be comfortably in the top 10. It really is that simple. Brendan Rodgers’ side have been hit hard by injuries all season long and although we’ve focused a lot on their defensive issues, the absence of Vardy has seen then without their talisman. At 35 years old he is still playing the same as he was four years ago and gives their entire attack a totally different dimension.

2. Norwich go for it, pay the price: Dean Smith’s side have lost 25 of their 36 games this season and this squad he inherited from Daniel Farke just isn’t good enough for the Premier League. Norwich’s fans, owners, coaching staff and the players themselves know it. That is okay because they also know they are run on a tight budget and haven’t spent much. That will have to change in the future if they are going to stay in the PL but this squad, if it is kept together and some key additions arrive, will still be right at the top of the Championship next season. Norwich went for it in this game and were unlucky and that pretty sums up their season. Close to mounting a genuine survival bid, but no cigar.

3. Leicester will be back to top six challengers next season: There is so much quality in this Leicester side and if they have a fully fit team and can replace Tielemans (who is expected to leave) properly then they will be in the top 10 easily in 2022-23. Not having European action will also help them mount a serious top six push once again and although there is a lot of disappointment around the King Power Stadium right now it’s only because they’ve overachieved massively over the past two seasons.

Man of the Match: Harvey Barnes – At the heart of everything good Leicester did. Finally getting back to his best.

Canaries, Foxes trade blows

There were chances early on at both ends as Teemu Pukki was almost found, while Youri Tielemans whipped in a great cross but Jamie Vardy couldn’t get his shot on target.

Angus Gunn then denied James Maddison from distance and Vardy’s rebound, then a fine effort from Maddison, as Leicester kept flying forward.

At the other end Kasper Schmeichel was called into action to deny Springett and Pukki as Norwich were dangerous on the break and Dimitri Giannoulis was then denied by Schmeichel.

Right on half time Norwich should have been ahead as Pukki brilliantly wriggled free on the counter but his shot beat Schmeichel but hit the post and was scrambled clear.

Vardy takes over as Foxes surge

In the second half Leicester kicked on and Jamie Vardy’s volley was blocked well by Grant Hanley.

Moments later Vardy did score as his shot deflected off Hanley and looped way into the air and over Gunn.

Vardy doubled Leicester’s lead soon after as he was played in perfectly by Harvey Barnes and clipped his shot into the top corner.

The Leicester legend almost grabbed his hat trick but Norwich cleared his dinked effort but Maddison then made it 3-0 as he smashed home a loose ball after Gunn pushed away a cross.

