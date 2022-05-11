Leicester vs Norwich live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester vs Norwich: Both the Foxes and Canaries will hope to end the 2021-22 Premier League on a high, beginning when they meet at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

For Leicester (42 points – 14th place), the end to a hugely disappointing season has proven… well, disappointing as well. The Foxes were bounced by Roma from the Europa Conference League semifinals last week, and Brendan Rodgers’ side hasn’t won in the Premier League in five tries (0W-2D-3L). Following four straight seasons in the top half of the table, it will be worth watching to see if Rodgers is retained in the summer or if the club chooses to go in a different direction.

As for Norwich (21 points), there is little to play for the rest of this season, aside from the opportunity to pull themselves away from 20th place and a last-place finish for the second time in three seasons. 19th-place Watford (22 points) sit just ahead in the table, with Leeds United and Burnley the next closest sides on 34 points apiece.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Norwich this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Norwich live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET, Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ricardo Pereira (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Here's how we line-up at King Power Stadium 📝#LeiNor pic.twitter.com/FyxsXC9oHy — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 11, 2022

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Josh Sargent (ankle), Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmerman (hip), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ▪️ Smith makes four changes

▪️ Gunn, Giannoulis, Rupp and Springett in

▪️ Krul, Williams, Sørensen and Dowell out#NCFC | #LEINOR pic.twitter.com/CTG2tMigBQ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 11, 2022

