Tottenham vs Arsenal is one of the biggest north London derbies in decades when they clash on Thursday as the top four hopes of both teams is on the line.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs drew at Liverpool at the weekend and although they performed well and could have grabbed all three points, they now sit in fifth place and are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with three games to go. That is what makes this game so huge. If Spurs win then they have a chance of finishing in the top four ahead of their local rivals. If Arsenal win, they have sealed a top four spot. On the pitch, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son remain key to Spurs’ Champions League hopes and they have both been very good at home against Arsenal in recent years. In face, the entire time has as Tottenham have won five and drawn two of their last seven PL home games against the Gunners.

As for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, the motivation for them is clear: win and we are in. Arsenal haven’t been in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season and finishing in the top four would be a huge achievement for Arteta’s young side. This is their cup final and a win would remove any pressure for the final two games of the season (against Newcastle and Everton), while it would also confirm they finish above Spurs in the table for the first time since the 2015-16 season. After they beat Leeds on Sunday they have now put together a run of four-straight wins has got them into this position (that came after three-straight defeats) and Arteta is now urging his team to finish the job. After finishing in the top four for 20-straight seasons, Arsenal have finished outside it in each of the last five campaigns. However, it appears that Arteta is building a strong, young core that can challenge for even more than a top four finish in the years to come.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Sergio Reguilon is out as he joins Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga on the sidelines. Spurs will once again play Ryan Sessegnon at left wing-back and Emerson Royal at right wing-back.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain out, as Cedric will come in at full back. Ben White remains an injury doubt after he missed the win over Leeds last time out. Bukayo Saka is also a doubt and it would be a huge blow if he isn’t fit to start.

