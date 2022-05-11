Watford vs Everton final score: Hornets keep rare clean sheet

Watford and Everton had an air of tension due to the visitors’ hopes of a safety-sealing win, but was a scoreless draw largely devoid of entertainment at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

They won’t be making movies about this one, as Watford failed to put any of its six shots on target and Everton’s 16 shots were mostly subpar (though five went on frame).

The Toffees had 13 corner kicks but couldn’t find the set piece magic to earn more than a point away from Goodison Park, but who knows how valuable this point could be as the Toffees moved two points clear of 18th-place Leeds, who lost 3-0 to Chelsea at Elland Road.

Ben Foster was the Man of the Match, making five saves for the Hornets, four of them from shots inside of the box, and Roy Hodgson’s men were solid in earning a rare clean sheet (especially considering they’ve already been relegated to the Championship).

Richarlison, Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi, and Vitaliy Mykolenko produced much of Everton’s limited threat, using the wide positions as the Toffees used Dominic Calvert-Lewin off the bench.

The match was nothing like the Hornets’ 5-2 triumph in the reverse fixture, perhaps not to the chagrin of either manager but very much alien to the positive hopes of any neutral.

Watford’s allowed 70 goals this season and this was its first clean sheet since a Feb. 26 draw at Manchester United and its first home clean sheet of the season

Watford vs Everton final score, stats

Watford 0, Everton 0

Shot attempts: Watford 6, Everton 16

Shots on target: Watford 0, Everton 5

Possession: Watford 48, Everton 52

