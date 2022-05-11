Watford vs Everton, live: Score, updates, how to watch, live stream, lineups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watford vs Everton: The Toffees will try to continue their climb out of the Premier League relegation zone when they visit Vicarage Road on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

WATFORD vs EVERTON STREAM LIVE

After picking up back-to-back victories over Chelsea and Leicester, Everton (35 points) find themselves back out of the bottom-three, in 16th, with not only a point between themselves and 18th-place Leeds (34 points), but also with Burnley (34 points) below them and a game in hand on both. Frank Lampard and Co., are inching their way toward avoiding the club’s first-ever Premier League relegation and their first season outside the top division of English football since 1954.

Watford (22 points – 19th place), on the other hand, were relegated from the Premier League last weekend, having won just six times all season and picking up points just once all season (a win on matchweek 5 and a draw on matchweek 6). The Hornets have lost six straight PL games on two occasions this season, including the current downward spiral which sealed their fate as a second-division side once again come August.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Everton this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Watford vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET, Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Watford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Nicolas Nkoulou (groin), Juraj Kucka (knee), Imran Louza (knee), Hassane Kamara (suspension), Cucho Hernandez (thigh), Tom Cleverley (knock)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 The Hornets make seven changes for tonight's match against Everton.#WATEVE pic.twitter.com/v5DDXcIZk9 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 11, 2022

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Yerry Mina (calf), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Donny van de Beek (thigh), Ben Godfrey (thigh)

