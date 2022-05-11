Wolves vs Manchester City: The defending champions are three games from retaining their Premier League title, the first of which comes as they visit Molineux Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool dropped points for just the second time in 15 games (the other was against Man City) on the weekend, giving Pep Guardiola and Co., a three-points cushion with just as many games left to play. Manchester City’s magic number (points won by them, plus points dropped by Liverpool) is now seven, though six might also do the trick given their goal-differential advantage (+68 to +64). After suffering immeasurable heartbreak in the UEFA Champions League semifinals last Wednesday, Man City were as composed and ruthless as ever on their return to Premier League action, as they hammered Newcastle United to the tune of 5-0 on Sunday.

Wolves, on the other hand, appear headed for an 8th-place finish, which would mark a fantastic outcome and bounce-back in manager Bruno Lage’s first season. Back-to-back 7th-place finishes in their first two seasons back in the PL (under Nuno Espirito Santo) gave way to a disappointing 13th-place regression in 2020-21. The new manager was appointed last summer, and Wolves are now all but mathematically guaranteed a top-half finish this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Manchester City this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET, Wednesday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (foot) | OUT: Nelson Semedo (thigh), Max Kilman (undisclosed)

☝️ Chiquinho's first start

🔥 Pedro & Raul up top Our line-up for #WOLMCI! 🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/K16qzs7akO — Wolves (@Wolves) May 11, 2022

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (undisclosed)

