Premier League schedule: How to watch, TV channel, scores, stream links

By May 12, 2022, 10:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

If it is the 2021-22 Premier League schedule you want, you've come to the right place.

So, that means your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022 are sorted. As Premier League fans, you're looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.

Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will Liverpool win a second title in the last three seasons? Can Chelsea hang on to a top four finish? What about Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, and even West Ham, can they break into the top four? Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford have all added plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling late in the season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis

Below is the Premier League schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.

Premier League results from Week 1-onward, after the jump

Start of 2021-22 season: Matchweek 1

Friday 13 August

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 14 August

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 3-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 1-2 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 3-2 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle 2-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 2

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool 2-0 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 5-0 Norwich City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 0-0 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 2-2 EvertonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-0 Watford – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 22 August

Southampton 1-1 Man UtdFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 23 August

West Ham 4-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 28 August

Man City 5-0 ArsenalFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-2 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-2 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-2 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 29 August

Burnley 1-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 11 September

Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 1-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 0-1 Man CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-2 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 September

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 13 September

Everton 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Friday 17 September

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 18 September

Wolves 0-2 Brentford — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-0 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-3 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 3-0 Everton — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 September

West Ham 1-2 Man Utd — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-1 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-1 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-2 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-2 West HamFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 2-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 3-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 26 September

Southampton 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 27 September

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 7

Saturday 2 October

Man Utd 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-1 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 2-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 3 October

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-2 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 8

Saturday 16 October

Watford 0-5 LiverpoolFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-0 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-0 LeedsFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 17 October

Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 18 October

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 9

Friday 22 October

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 23 October

Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-5 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-4 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 24 October

Brentford 1-2 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 10

Saturday 30 October

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-1 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 0-3 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-1 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 31 October

Norwich City 1-2 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 1 November

Wolves 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 11

Friday 5 November

Southampton 1-0 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 6 November

Man Utd 0-2 Man City — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-2 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle — NBC / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 7 November

Arsenal 1-0 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 0-0 Spurs — NBCSN / NBCSports.com
Leeds 1-1 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 3-2 Liverpool — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 12

Saturday 20 November

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Brentford FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 2-1 Southampton FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 4-1 Man Utd FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 21 November

Man City 3-0 Everton — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 13

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Leeds – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 28 November

Brentford 1-0 Everton FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley v Spurs – POSTPONED Watch on Peacock Premium
Leicester City 4-2 Watford FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 14

Tuesday 30 November

Newcastle 1-1 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 1 December

Southampton 2-2 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-2 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-2 Man CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 1-4 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 2 December

Spurs 2-0 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd v ArsenalFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 15

Saturday 4 December

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 1-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-3 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 5 December

Leeds 2-2 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 3-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 6 December

Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 16

Friday 10 December

Brentford 2-1 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 11 December

Man City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-2 LeedsFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 December

POSTPONED: Brighton v Spurs – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Burnley 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-0 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 17

Tuesday 14 December

Brentford vs Man UtdPOSTPONED
Norwich City 0-2 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 7-0 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 15 December

Brighton 0-1 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley vs WatfordPOSTPONED
Crystal Palace 2-2 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 16 December

Leicester City vs SpursPOSTPONED
Chelsea 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 18

Saturday 18 December

Manchester United vs BrightonPOSTPONED
Aston Villa v Burnley – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Southampton v Brentford – POSTPONED
Watford v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
West Ham v Norwich City – POSTPONED
Leeds 1-4 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 December

Everton v Leicester City – POSTPONED
Newcastle 0-4 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-2 Liverpool FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 19

Sunday 26 December – Boxing Day!

Spurs 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 6-3 Leicester CityWATCH FULL REPLAY
Norwich City 0-5 ArsenalWATCH FULL REPLAY
West Ham 2-3 Southampton – NBCSN – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea – NBC – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Brighton v Brentford – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Liverpool v Leeds – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Wolves v Watford – USA Network – POSTPONED
Burnley v Everton – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Monday 27 December

Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 20

Tuesday 28 December

Southampton 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-0 NorwichFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-4 West HamFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester 1-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal v Wolves – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Leeds v Aston Villa – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Wednesday 29 December

Chelsea 1-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 30 December

Everton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 21

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal 1-2 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester v Norwich – Peacock – POSTPONED

Sunday 2 January

Brentford 2-1 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-3 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 3-1 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED

Monday 3 January

Man Utd 0-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 11 January

Southampton 4-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton vs Leicester City – POSTPONED

Wednesday 12 January

West Ham 2-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 22

Friday 14 January

Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 15 January

Man City 1-0 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 1-1 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich 2-1 EvertonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 3-1 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Leicester – POSTPONED

Sunday 16 January

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-3 LeedsFULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs v Arsenal – POSTPONED

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 18 January

2:30pm ET: Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED
Brighton 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 19 January

Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-3 Man UnitedFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 23

Friday 21 January

Watford 0-3 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 22 January

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY 
Brentford 1-2 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 0-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 West HamFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-1 Man City – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 23 January

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester 1-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-3 LiverpoolFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 2-0 SpursFULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged game

Saturday 5 February

Burnley 0-0 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 24

Tuesday 8 February

Newcastle 3-1 EvertonFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-0 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 9 February

Man City 2-0 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich 1-1 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-3 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 3-3 LeedsFULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 10 February

Wolves 0-1 ArsenalFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 25

Saturday 12 February

Man Utd 1-1 SouthamptonWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brentford 0-0 Crystal PalaceWATCH FULL REPLAY
Everton 3-0 LeedsWATCH FULL REPLAY
Watford 0-2 BrightonWATCH FULL REPLAY
Norwich 0-4 Man City – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 13 February

Newcastle 1-0 Aston VillaWATCH FULL REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 LiverpoolWATCH FULL REPLAY
Spurs 0-2 WolvesWATCH FULL REPLAY
Leicester 2-2 West HamWATCH FULL REPLAY

Re-arranged game

Tuesday 15 February

Man Utd 2-0 BrightonWATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 26

Saturday 19 February

West Ham 1-1 Newcastle FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-1 Brentford FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 0-1 Watford FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-3 Burnley FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-1 Norwich FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-0 Everton FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-3 Spurs – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 20 February

Leeds 2-4 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 2-1 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Wednesday 23 February

Burnley 1-0 SpursFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-4 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 6-0 Leeds UnitedFULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 24 February

Arsenal 2-1 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 27

Friday 25 February

Southampton 2-0 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 26 February

Leeds 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-0 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-2 Newcastle –  FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa –  FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley –  FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 0-1 Man CityFULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 27 February

West Ham 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged game

Tuesday 1 March

Burnley 0-2 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 28

Saturday 5 March

Leicester 1-0 Leeds — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-4 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-1 Brighton — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich 1-3 Brentford — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 6 March

Watford 2-3 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 4-1 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 7 March

Spurs 5-0 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged games

Thursday 10 March

Norwich 1-3 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-2 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 4-0 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 0-3 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 29

Saturday 12 March

Brighton 0-2 LiverpoolFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 2-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 3-2 SpursFULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 13 March

Everton 0-1 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 2-1 NorwichFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-2 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-0 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 14 March

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged games

Wednesday 16 March

Brighton 0-2 SpursFULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 0-2 LiverpoolFULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 17 March

Everton 1-0 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 30

Friday 18 March

Wolves 2-3 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 20 March

Leicester 2-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 3-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 31

Saturday 2 April

Liverpool 2-0 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 NorwichFULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-4 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-1 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLY

Sunday 3 April

West Ham 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 5-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 4 April

Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged game

Wednesday 6 April

Burnley 3-2 Everton –  FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 32

Friday 8 April

Newcastle 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 9 April

Everton 1-0 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 0-6 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 1-2 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-3 LeedsFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 0-4 Spurs – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 10 April

Norwich 2-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 2-0 West HamFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester 2-1 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 33

Saturday 16 April

Spurs 0-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 3-2 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-2 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 17 April

Newcastle 2-1 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 Burnley FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged games

Tuesday 19 April

Liverpool 4-0 Man United – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 20 April

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 1-1 LeicesterFULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 1-0 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 3-0 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY 

Thursday 21 April

Burnley 2-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 34

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 5-1 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester 0-0 Aston Villa – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich 0-3 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-0 Spurs – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 24 April

Chelsea 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-2 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 1-0 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 25 April

Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged game

Thursday 28 April

Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 35

Saturday 30 April

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-2 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-2 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-3 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 0-4 Man City – NBC –FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 1 May

Everton 1-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 3-1 LeicesterFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 2 May

Man Utd 3-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 36

Saturday 7 May

Brentford 3-0 SouthamptonWATCH FULL REPLAY
Burnley 1-3 Aston VillaWATCH FULL REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-0 WatfordWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brighton 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Liverpool 1-1 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 8 May

Arsenal 2-1 LeedsWATCH FULL REPLAY
Leicester 1-2 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Norwich 0-4 West HamWATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 5-0 Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 10 May

3pm: Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Wednesday 11 May

2:30pm: Leeds vs Chelsea
2:45pm: Leicester vs Norwich
2:45pm: Watford vs Everton
3:15pm: Wolves vs Man City

Thursday 12 May

2:45pm: Spurs vs Arsenal

Matchweek 37

Sunday 15 May* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on Saturday 14 May

7am: Spurs v Burnley
9am: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
9am: Everton v Brentford
9am: Leeds v Brighton
9am: Watford v Leicester
9am: Wolves v Norwich
11:30am: West Ham v Man City

Monday 16 May

3pm: Newcastle v Arsenal

Rearranged game

Tuesday 17 May

2:45pm: Southampton v Liverpool** due to Liverpool’s participation in FA Cup final

Matchweek 38 (all kicks off at 11am ET)

Sunday 22 May

Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Aston Villa
Norwich v Spurs