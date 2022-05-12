Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and this time Leicester City take center stage.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 2, as below we focus on Leicester City winning the Premier League title in 2015-16 in what was one of the biggest upsets in sporting history.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 2 – Relegation candidates Leicester City win 2015-16 title after starting the season as 5000-1 outsiders

This was so close to being Number 1 in our list. It is simply one of the greatest underdogs stories in sport. If not the greatest.

At the start of the 2015-16 Premier League season Leicester City were given 5000-1 odds to win the title. They were expected to be scrapping against relegation and only a miraculous late-season surge in 2014-15 (under Nigel Pearson) saw the new boys keep their place in the Premier League.

Claudio Ranieri was then appointed in the summer of 2015 to take over from Pearson and what happened next shocked the world.

Jamie Vardy banged in goals galore (24 in total), Riyad Mahrez tore defenses apart, captain Wes Morgan held the defense together, Kasper Schmeichel was sensational in goal and little-known N’Golo Kante dominated midfields as Leicester’s unfancied squad went on an incredible run under Ranieri. From Shinji Okazaki to Robert Huth to Marc Albrighton and Danny Simpson, journeyman players became heroes.

As for Ranieri, the Italian coach won the hearts of the world as he continued to play down Leicester’s chances of winning the title all season long and catchphrases such as ‘Dilly Ding, Dilly Dong!’ and taking the team out for pizza every time they kept a clean sheet made Ranieri even more loveable.

Leicester sealed the title with two games to spare as Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham won the trophy for the Foxes, as they became just the sixth team in Premier League history to win the title. This was also the first time in their 132-year history that they had been crowned Champions of England.

I was lucky enough to be at the King Power Stadium for most of their home games in the second half of the season and the atmosphere was incredible throughout but especially for the final home game where they hoisted the trophy into the Leicestershire air.

With Ranieri in tears, Italian superstar Andrea Bocelli singing on the pitch before the game and the likes of Vardy, Morgan, Schmeichel and Mahrez dancing around in disbelief afterwards, this was one of those moments you will never, ever forget.

We may never seen another moment like Leicester’s incredible title win in the history of the beautiful game.

