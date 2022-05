Tottenham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, analysis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Tottenham vs Arsenal was one of the biggest north London derbies in decades (live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) and it didn’t disappoint as the top four hopes of both teams are still on the line. WATCH FULL REPLAY TOTTENHAM v ARSENAL

Arsenal knew a win would seal a top four spot and they would finish above Tottenham this season but Spurs won 3-0 thanks to a Harry Kane double and another from Heung-min Son, as 10-man Arsenal.

Tottenham have now closed the gap to fourth-place Arsenal to just one point with two Premier League games to go.

This promises to be an epic finish to the season as the two north London clubs go head-to-head for Champions League qualification. Here’s everything you need to know on Tottenham vs Arsenal.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are very, very happy with their goals and that win.

More reaction and analysis on the way in what was a huge win for Tottenham and makes sure the battle for fourth will go down to the final day.

⚪️>🔴 The battle for 4th place is well and truly on! Thanks for joining me for #THFC v #AFC! Reaction and analysis live from the stadium continues ➡️ https://t.co/rih7drXNs9 My thoughts from a HUGE 3-0 win for Tottenham vs Arsenal in the #NorthLondonDerby👇 pic.twitter.com/IyChp0Z9pe — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 12, 2022

FULL TIME: Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal – Spurs are just one point behind fourth-place Arsenal with two games to go for both. The battle for fourth is on. Big time.

Lloris denies Odegaard’s tame effort.

Gabriel goes off injured for Arsenal as today goes from bad to worse. Do they have any center backs left!?

New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium record attendance set tonight of 62,027. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) May 12, 2022

The game is a training session for Spurs now.

CLOSE! Heung-min Son puts the ball over the bar as he leans back after Sessegnon played him in. Looked like the ball was bobbling a little. We will let Son off…

The Ole’s are coming out now. Tottenham’s fans are loving this, and understandably so. Ramsdale then brilliantly denies Emerson after a long, winding Spurs move.

Arsenal almost get one back right away. Martinelli races forward and finds Saka but his shot is blocked well by Davies.

3+ – Spurs are leading Arsenal by three or more goals in a Premier League match for the first time. Curtains. pic.twitter.com/moB4IoIHlP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2022

GOALLL! Just a few minutes into the second half it is 3-0. Kane does well to hold off Gabriel and play the ball on to Son and he dinks home. Game. Set. Match. This could get a lot worse for 10-man Arsenal…

HALF TIME: Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal – Spurs in dreamland.

Chances galore for Spurs now as Emerson Royal should finish at the back post soon after that, but Hugo Lloris is forced into a fine stop as Nketiah curls a shot towards the top corner.

GOALLL! Harry Kane makes it 2-0. He heads home at the back post after a corner is flicked on. It is chaos here.

RED CARD! Rob Holding gets a second yellow card for using his elbow to stop Son latching onto a long ball over the top. Arsenal have imploded.

Spurs flying now! Kane’s shot is blocked, then Emerson Royal hammers wide. A ball into the box then almost finds Kane but Cedric gets back to clear.

GOALLLL! Harry Kane slams home the penalty kick after Cedric was judged to have pushed Son in the back at the back post. Kulusevski floated in a great ball and Son was ready to finish but got the nudge from Cedric. Absolute scenes here as Kane celebrates with the home fans.

Harry Kane buries the penalty and Tottenham take a 1-0 lead! 📺: @USA_Network #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/vjseiGwlEo — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 12, 2022

Was this a penalty, through? The jury is out…

Here is the penalty call which lead to Tottenham's 1-0 lead. 📺: @USA_Network #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/QZFQfUjp8L — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 12, 2022

Antonio Conte is booked for his reaction to Ben Davies fouling Saka. He thought Saka fouled Davies just before that and charged down the touchline, then kicked the ball away. Lively. Steady on, Antonio!

Gabriel Martinelli is causing all kinds of problems off the left. He’s getting the better of Emerson Royal and almost gets in-behind after a lovely ball.

It is all very frantic here. Neither team can get control of the game and both look very nervous on the ball.

Look at this tifo, btw. Fair play, South Stand. Arsenal have settled well. Knocking it around but Spurs are starting to string a few passes together.

KICK OFF: We are underway. What an atmosphere here. Probably the loudest I’ve ever heard it here.

Okay, this is it. Here we go…

Both teams out warming up here in the evening sunshine in north London. The tension is building. It feels like both sets of fans are very, very nervous and have no idea how this is going to given the inconsistency which has riddled this two teams this season.

The atmosphere is building nicely here. Lots of booing of everything Arsenal from the Tottenham fans here inside the stadium.

Big team news, as Bukayo Saka is fit enough to start for Arsenal. That’s a huge boost. Ben White is only fit enough for the bench. As for Tottenham, the big injury news is Cristian Romero is out. Davinson Sanchez comes in. That is a massive blow for Spurs.

Welcome to north London for an absolutely massive derby! Both sets of fans of are fine voice in the streets around the stadium and both have plenty of optimism their team will get the win they need. They can’t all be right, can they…

⚪️🔴🔥 The scene is set here at Tottenham ahead of an absolutely massive #NorthLondonDerby! Live analysis, stream link & more ➡️ https://t.co/lYgBQBPAIS pic.twitter.com/1WICElhJ66 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 12, 2022

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Sergio Reguilon is out as he joins Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga on the sidelines. Spurs will once again play Ryan Sessegnon at left wing-back and Emerson Royal at right wing-back.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain out, as Cedric is at right back and Tomiyasu at left back. Ben White is only fit enough for the bench but Bukayo Saka starts after a fitness scare.

🚨 NLD TEAMNEWS! 🇯🇵 Tomiyasu at the back

💪 Elneny x Xhaka in midfield

🌶 Bukayo Saka starts! #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/daGofbP1Ps — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 12, 2022

Tottenham vs Arsenal preview

Antonio Conte’s Spurs drew at Liverpool at the weekend and although they performed well and could have grabbed all three points, they now sit in fifth place and are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with three games to go. That is what makes this game so huge. If Spurs win then they have a chance of finishing in the top four ahead of their local rivals. If Arsenal win, they have sealed a top four spot. On the pitch, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son remain key to Spurs’ Champions League hopes and they have both been very good at home against Arsenal in recent years. In face, the entire time has as Tottenham have won five and drawn two of their last seven PL home games against the Gunners.

As for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, the motivation for them is clear: win and we are in. Arsenal haven’t been in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season and finishing in the top four would be a huge achievement for Arteta’s young side. This is their cup final and a win would remove any pressure for the final two games of the season (against Newcastle and Everton), while it would also confirm they finish above Spurs in the table for the first time since the 2015-16 season. After they beat Leeds on Sunday they have now put together a run of four-straight wins has got them into this position (that came after three-straight defeats) and Arteta is now urging his team to finish the job. After finishing in the top four for 20-straight seasons, Arsenal have finished outside it in each of the last five campaigns. However, it appears that Arteta is building a strong, young core that can challenge for even more than a top four finish in the years to come.

