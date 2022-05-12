Tottenham vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, analysis

LONDON — Tottenham vs Arsenal is one of the biggest north London derbies in decades when they clash on Thursday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as the top four hopes of both teams is on the line. STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v ARSENAL

This game is absolutely massive and the scenario is simple: if Arsenal win they seal a top four spot and will finish above Tottenham. If Tottenham win they will close the gap on Arsenal to just one point with two Premier League games to go.

This promises to be an epic derby. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Tottenham vs Arsenal live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

It is all very frantic here. Neither team can get control of the game and both look very nervous on the ball.

Look at this tifo, btw. Fair play, South Stand. Arsenal have settled well. Knocking it around but Spurs are starting to string a few passes together.

KICK OFF: We are underway. What an atmosphere here. Probably the loudest I’ve ever heard it here.

Okay, this is it. Here we go…

Both teams out warming up here in the evening sunshine in north London. The tension is building. It feels like both sets of fans are very, very nervous and have no idea how this is going to given the inconsistency which has riddled this two teams this season.

The atmosphere is building nicely here. Lots of booing of everything Arsenal from the Tottenham fans here inside the stadium.

Big team news, as Bukayo Saka is fit enough to start for Arsenal. That’s a huge boost. Ben White is only fit enough for the bench. As for Tottenham, the big injury news is Cristian Romero is out. Davinson Sanchez comes in. That is a massive blow for Spurs.

Welcome to north London for an absolutely massive derby! Both sets of fans of are fine voice in the streets around the stadium and both have plenty of optimism their team will get the win they need. They can’t all be right, can they…

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Sergio Reguilon is out as he joins Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga on the sidelines. Spurs will once again play Ryan Sessegnon at left wing-back and Emerson Royal at right wing-back.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain out, as Cedric is at right back and Tomiyasu at left back. Ben White is only fit enough for the bench but Bukayo Saka starts after a fitness scare.

🚨 NLD TEAMNEWS! 🇯🇵 Tomiyasu at the back

💪 Elneny x Xhaka in midfield

🌶 Bukayo Saka starts! #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/daGofbP1Ps — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 12, 2022

Tottenham vs Arsenal preview

Antonio Conte’s Spurs drew at Liverpool at the weekend and although they performed well and could have grabbed all three points, they now sit in fifth place and are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with three games to go. That is what makes this game so huge. If Spurs win then they have a chance of finishing in the top four ahead of their local rivals. If Arsenal win, they have sealed a top four spot. On the pitch, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son remain key to Spurs’ Champions League hopes and they have both been very good at home against Arsenal in recent years. In face, the entire time has as Tottenham have won five and drawn two of their last seven PL home games against the Gunners.

As for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, the motivation for them is clear: win and we are in. Arsenal haven’t been in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season and finishing in the top four would be a huge achievement for Arteta’s young side. This is their cup final and a win would remove any pressure for the final two games of the season (against Newcastle and Everton), while it would also confirm they finish above Spurs in the table for the first time since the 2015-16 season. After they beat Leeds on Sunday they have now put together a run of four-straight wins has got them into this position (that came after three-straight defeats) and Arteta is now urging his team to finish the job. After finishing in the top four for 20-straight seasons, Arsenal have finished outside it in each of the last five campaigns. However, it appears that Arteta is building a strong, young core that can challenge for even more than a top four finish in the years to come.

