Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings were wild to dish out as Spurs battered 10-man Arsenal in the north London derby.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The battle for fourth place between these two bitter rivals is well and truly on with two games of the season to go.

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son got the goals (of course) and Spurs made the most of some huge defensive mistakes from Arsenal.

Below we focus on the Tottenham vs Arsenal player ratings and dish out marks out of 10 for each player who featured in the north London derby.

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 7 – Made a fine stop to deny Nketiah at the end of the first half. Some good claims for crosses.

Davinson Sanchez: 7 – A few shaky moments early on but did well after stepping in for Romero. Solid.

Eric Dier: 7.5 – Aggressive as always as he stepped out of defense. Had Nketiah in his back pocket.

Ben Davies: 7.5 – Did well to keep Saka fairly quiet and one really good block to deny the Arsenal man in the second half.

Emerson Royal: 7 – Almost scored in each half and got forward really well. Fired up and got the better of Martinelli.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 7 – Mopped up things nicely in central midfield without being spectacular. Does the dirty work so well.

Rodrigo Betancur: 7.5 – Classy as ever on the ball and always wanted it. Arsenal gave him way too much space to operate in. His flicked header set up Spurs’ second goal.

Ryan Sessegnon: 7.5 – Some really good surges forward from left wing-back and put one chance on a plate for Son in the second half but was annoyed his pass wasn’t inch-perfect. Improving all the time.

Dejan Kulusevski: 8 – Great ball in for Son to win the penalty kick and brilliant combination of power and composure. A fans’ favorite already.

Harry Kane: 9 – Brilliant display. Slammed home his penalty, great run for his header and set up Son’s goal. Denied a hat trick after his shot from distance was saved and he ran Arsenal ragged. Loves a NLD does Harold.

Heung-min Son: 8.5 – Scored a great goal, fouled by Holding as the Arsenal man was sent off and won the penalty kick. A constant threat as the only way Arsenal could stop him was to hack him down.

Substitutes

Steven Bergiwjn (72′ on for Son): 6 – Tough to make much of an impact as Spurs were in total control.

Lucas Moura (72′ on for Kulusevski): 6 – See above.

Joe Rodon (82′ on for Davies): N/A

Arsenal player ratings

Aaron Ramsdale: 6 – One great stop to deny Emerson in the second half and couldn’t do much on the goals. His defense in front of him looked nervy all game long.

Cedric: 3 – Poor nudge on Son to give away the penalty kick which set the tone for the defeat. Had a terrible time at right back.

Rob Holding: 2 – What was he thinking!? On a yellow card already and he elbowed Son in the face off the ball. He knew what he was doing and could have no complaints. You can’t make that kind of challenge when you’re already on a yellow. You just can’t.

Gabriel: 4 – A couple of good blocks but was bullied by Kane, especially on Tottenham’s third goal. He doesn’t look like the same player when Ben White isn’t alongside him. Came off injured late on too to add to Arsenal’s center back woes.

Takehiro Tomiyasu: 6 – Played okay at left back and then moved to center back when Holding was sent off. Never gave up.

Granit Xhaka: 5 – Overrun in midfield and couldn’t help Arsenal get any kind of control of the game. That was so tough after they went down to 10 men. Moved to left back in the reshuffle.

Mohamed Elneny: 5 – See above. Tough ask for Arsenal’s two holding midfielders and although they started well, the red card changed everything.

Bukayo Saka: 5 – Spent most of his time defending but did cause Davies and Sessegnon a few problems. Should have buried the chance he had early in the second half.

Martin Odegaard: 6 – Kept trying to get on the ball and showed lots of class on the ball, as always. Should have scored in the second half but hit his shot straight at Lloris.

Gabriel Martinelli: 5 – Some good flashes early on but that faded. Spent a lot of time playing as a left back as he was asked to track all the way back.

Eddie Nketiah: 4.5 – Had a good curling effort which Lloris saved well but switched off to let Kane score the crucial second goal.

Substitutes

Emile Smith Rowe (64′ on for Martinelli): 6 – Did his best to try and restore some pride for Arsenal. Booked.

Alexandre Lacazette (73′ on for Nketiah): 5 – Barely touched the ball and didn’t gave an impact.

Nuno Tavares (76′ on for Holding): 6 – One good run forward and set up Odegaard, but he couldn’t finish.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports