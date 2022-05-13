Harry Kane urges Tottenham to pile even more pressure on Arsenal

LONDON — Harry Kane continues to be the giant thorn in the backside of Arsenal as he starred in Tottenham’s latest north London derby win and plans to put even more pressure on the Gunners.

That victory leaves Tottenham just one point behind Arsenal with two games to go for both as the battle for the final UEFA Champions League spot is going down to the wire.

After his two goals in Thursday’s 3-0 win Harry Kane has now scored 13 goals in 17 career appearances against Arsenal as he extended his own record as the top scorer in north London Derby history.

But Kane is far from finished with piling the pressure on an injury-hit Arsenal. The guy simply has no chill when it comes to Arsenal.

Tottenham plan to put pressure on north London rivals

Speaking to a few members of the press in the tunnel deep beneath Tottenham’s stadium after the win, Kane wants Tottenham to put more pressure on the Gunners as Tottenham play a day before their rivals in Matchweek 37.

“There are still two games to go and it was important to win, of course. We play before them as we play on Sunday and they play on Monday night so I feel like if we can win that then we can put a bit more pressure on them,” Kane said. “They have a tough game away at Newcastle… We can only control us and what we can do. Burnley are fighting for points themselves so they will be coming here to make it difficult for us so we have to be ready.”

Tottenham host Burnley on Sunday and travel to Norwich on the final day, while Arsenal travel to Newcastle on Monday and host Everton on the final day.

Asked if Tottenham would rather play before or after Arsenal this weekend, this was Kane’s response.

“I’d rather be going first than second, of course, but we still need to go out there and win otherwise that makes their job a lot easier,” Harry Kane smiled. “If we can do that on Sunday of course it makes their game a lot tougher on Monday night, away to Newcastle. We will see what happens… We will be watching it for sure. We need to get our job done on Sunday and then I think a lot of us will be watching and hoping for a good result for Newcastle.”

Kane knows what Spurs need to do in final two games

Back to the win against Arsenal — Kane scored twice, grabbed an assist and bullied the Gunners defense once again — the Spurs star was happy that he and his teammates showcased their ability to stand tall in a pressure situation.

“We showed our experience in the squad in a big game like this at home in our stadium,” Kane said. “We knew we had to win otherwise Champions League was pretty much dead for us. Nice to respond that way and show that we were capable of playing that way under that pressure but we know it means nothing if we don’t win on Sunday now.”

What is the key heading into Sunday’s clash at home against Burnley?

“We have to keep the energy high. You saw it today and against Liverpool we had really high energy with the ball and without the ball and created chances and scored some goals,” Kane explained. “When you are playing teams like Burnley at home, especially when there is pressure on the game, you have to go out there and keep the energy high and make sure you are winning the ball back high and creating chances. That is what you have to do.”

For Kane and his Tottenham teammates the message is clear about what they have to do now: their two remaining games must yield two wins if they want to return to the Champions League after a two-season absence.

“We have a week left in the season so there is no excuse to not go out there and give everything,” Kane said.

