The latest transfer news involves two Barcelona players as Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United and Sergino Dest to Chelsea are two intriguing reports.

Both De Jong and Dest came through the Ajax academy and although they are both highly thought of at Barcelona (especially De Jong) it is believed Xavi wants to shake up his squad this summer and will have to move out plenty of players to do so as finances continue to be an issue for the Catalan giants.

Below we take a closer look at these transfer reports involving moves for De Jong and Dest to Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

De Jong to join Ten Hag at Manchester United?

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer.

It is believed talks have been held over signing the Dutch midfielder, 25, who has two years left on his current contract and it has been reported that Barca would reluctantly sell De Jong to raise transfer funds.

If De Jong left this summer it would mean Barcelona get the maximum transfer fee for him and Erik ten Hag would love to build his team around the youngster who starred for him at Ajax.

According to this report, it will be an issue that Manchester United aren’t in the UEFA Champions League and that could derail any move to Old Trafford for Frenkie de Jong. Still, shoot your shot, United. De Jong would be a huge upgrade on their current central midfield options.

Dest to Chelsea?

USMNT right back Sergino Dest is liked by Xavi but the 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from Barcelona for months now.

Bayern Munich were previously said to be interested in a move for the versatile Dutch-born defender who can play at right back, left back and further forward as a winger.

Per a report from Sport, Dest could head to Chelsea with Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta expected to head to Barcelona this summer. It is believed that Chelsea could ask for Dest in in a swap deal for Alonso (who has one year left on his contract).

Would this be a good move for Dest? Probably not. Reece James is the first-choice right back at Chelsea and Ben Chilwell is locked in as the long-term left back too.

However, his versatility is key and Thomas Tuchel would love to have a back-up full back who flourishes as a wing-back.

Dest is best in a more attacking wing-back role and Chelsea’s system (as long as Tuchel is still there) would suit him well. This could be a risky move for the USMNT defender.

