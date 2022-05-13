Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 37 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee), Rob Holding (suspension)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (ankle), Leon Bailey (ankle), Jacob Ramsey (undisclosed) | OUT: Kortney Hause (abdominal)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Saman Ghoddos (ankle) | OUT: Frank Onyeka (ankle), Mathias Jorgensen (groin)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) | OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Enock Mwepu (groin)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ben Mee (calf), James Tarkowski (hamstring), Jay Rodriguez (thigh) | OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Ashley Westwood (ankle), Matej Vydra (knee)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (undisclosed), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) | OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles), Ben Chilwell (knee – MORE)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Vicente Guaita (calf), Marc Guehi (ankle), James McArthur (calf) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Donny van de Beek (thigh), Ben Godfrey (thigh) | OUT: Yerry Mina (calf), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Fabian Delph (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (foot), Jack Harrison (undislcosed) | OUT: Luke Ayling (suspension), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Adam Forshaw (calf), Daniel James (suspension)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Ricardo Pereira (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fabinho (thigh)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Fernandinho (undisclosed) | OUT: Ruben Dias (hamstring), Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Paul Pogba (calf), Marcus Rashford (illness), Luke Shaw (calf), Jadon Sancho (illness), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (hamstring) | OUT: Isaac Hayden (knee), Jamal Lewis (groin), Joe Willock (knee), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Federico Fernandez (achilles)

Norwich injuries

OUT: Josh Sargent (ankle), Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmerman (hip), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (hip) | OUT: Matt Doherty (knee), Sergio Reguilon (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ismaila Sarr (knee), Emmanuel Dennis (knee), Joao Pedro (groin), Nicolas Nkoulou (groin), Cucho Hernandez (thigh), Tom Cleverley (knock), Joshua King (illness), Kiko Femenia (illness) | OUT: Juraj Kucka (knee), Imran Louza (knee)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (hip), Said Benrahma (ankle), Craig Dawson (calf) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (foot) | OUT: Nelson Semedo (thigh), Max Kilman (undisclosed), Romain Saiss (knock)

