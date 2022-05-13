Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 37 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 37 with Tottenham vs Burnley, West Ham vs Manchester City, Newcastle vs Arsenal and Southampton vs Liverpool taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

Tottenham 2-0 Burnley

Everton 2-0 Brentford

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

West Ham 1-2 Manchester City

Wolves 2-1 Norwich City

Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace

Leeds 3-2 Brighton

Watford 1-1 Leicester City

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 37

Sunday, May 15: (-304) Tottenham vs Burnley (+800). Draw: +400

Sunday, May 15: (+700) West Ham vs Manchester City (-286). Draw: +225

Sunday, May 15: (+105) Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (+255). Draw: +240

Sunday, May 15: (+270) Watford vs Leicester City (-110). Draw: +265

Sunday, May 15: (-228) Wolves vs Norwich City (+600). Draw: +340

Sunday, May 15: (+165) Leeds vs Brighton (+155). Draw: +240

Sunday, May 15: (+106) Everton vs Brentford (+250). Draw +240

Monday, May 16: (+320) Newcastle vs Arsenal (-121). Draw +260

Tuesday, May 17: (+650) Southampton vs Liverpool (-278). Draw +400

Follow @JPW_NBCSports