West Ham vs Manchester City is a massive game on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as Pep Guardiola’s boys close in on the Premier League title, while David Moyes’ Hammers push for sixth place. STREAM LIVE WEST HAM v MANCHESTER CITY

For Man City the equation is simple: win their final two games of the season and they will be crowned Premier League champions. Guardiola’s side beat Newcastle 5-0 and Wolves 5-1 in their last two outings as they look angry and fired up after their defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. That said, defensive injuries have piled up with Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and John Stones out for the season, while Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte both limped off during their win at Wolves in midweek. City have won five PL games in a row (scoring 22 and conceding two in the process) as they power towards a fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons. That said, these defensive injuries could cause them problems against West Ham and Villa in their final two games as both of those sides are more than capable of causing an upset. They have a three-point lead over second-place Liverpool (and a seven-goal advantage on goal differential) but one slip and Liverpool will be right back in this.

As for West Ham their focus is all on one thing: sixth place. If they beat Man City and win on the final day at Brighton then barring a crazy goal difference swing with Manchester United they will finish in sixth for the second season in a row. That would be an incredible achievement for David Moyes’ side who beat Norwich 4-0 last time out and responded well to their own European semifinal defeat as they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in disappointing fashion after a dream Europa League run this season. This game will be Mark Noble’s final home game as a Hammer as he calls time on his 18-year career at the end of this campaign so Declan Rice and Co. will want to send off the club captain and West Ham legend in style.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson have trained after knocks, so they should be okay. Said Benrahma is a doubt while Angelo Ogbonna is out.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte are looking to recover quickly from knocks, while John Stones, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker are all out for the final few games of the season. That could force Pep Guardiola to play Rodri at center back with Nathan Ake as City juggle a slew of defensive injuries.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports