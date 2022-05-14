Celtic wins title, USMNT’s Cameron Carter-Vickers speaks on win (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtic have reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title one year after failing to clinch 10 in a row, sealing the honors with a 6-0 thrashing of Motherwell at a raucous Celtic Park on Saturday.

Australian boss Ange Postecoglou had a huge role in the title but so did American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is on the latest of a long run of loans from Tottenham Hotspur.

Carter-Vickers, 24, has been exceptional and even received plenty of speculation as a possible league player of the year candidate, linked as a permanent transfer option for Newcastle United and Celtic (though surely he’ll be interested in Antonio Conte’s opinion).

The USMNT defender scored four goals and was rated the league’s fifth-best player according to SofaScore. Only goalkeeper Joe Hart and center back partner Carl Starfelt played more minutes, and “CCV” passed at nearly 90 percent while leading the team in clearances.

“It’s hard to sum up,” Carter-Vickers said (video below). “It’s been a special season. It’s a special day for the boys with the fans, and our families. We’re loving every minute of it.”

Carter-Vickers was asked about his time at Celtic and said he doesn’t know what the future holds, as fans on the green side of Glasgow desperately hope he’ll join on a permanent deal.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Carter-Vickers said. “From Day One when I come in, the boys were great, the staff was great, the manager was great and I’m loving every minute of it.”

Either Celtic or Rangers have won the cup since Aberdeen claimed it in 1984-85.

🗣 "It's been a special season!"#CelticFC's Cameron Carter-Vickers shares his thoughts 🔊🔛 pic.twitter.com/VX9EDH5WB0 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 14, 2022

