Chelsea vs Liverpool final score: Liverpool adds FA Cup to silverware haul

Liverpool made all six of seven penalties while Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount missed for Chelsea as the Reds added the FA Cup to their League Cup in much the same manner, winning in the shootout after 120 scoreless minutes of a final.

Azpilicueta was the only player to fail on his penalty until Sadio Mane was saved by Eduoard Mendy with a chance to seal the FA Cup for Liverpool. The teams traded penalties before Alisson Becker saved Mount and Kostas Tsimikas made the trophy-sealing spot kick for Liverpool.

It’s the second jewel of what could still be a historic quadruple for the Reds should they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League Final and win out while Man City slips up in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah exited after just 33 minutes with an apparent groin injury.

Chelsea vs Liverpool final score, FA Cup stats

Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0 (5-6 pens)

Shot attempts: Chelsea 10, Liverpool 17

Shots on goal: Chelsea 2, Liverpool 2

Possession: Chelsea 47, Liverpool 53

Three things we learned from Chelsea vs Liverpool

1. Diaz, Liverpool fire out of the gates but shots on target are rare: The Reds could’ve had two or three goals in the first 10-15 minutes as Luis Diaz and Co. attacked the right side of the Chelsea defense and defender Trevoh Chalobah looked anything but comfortable with the Portuguese stars lightning quickness. But Chelsea defended well and/or desperate, executing a plan that let Liverpool conduct it’s offense but require perfection with the final ball.

2. Pulisic bright: As expected, Liverpool did give up a few chances. One may have been aided by a Romelu Lukaku handball, and the American whizzed a low shot wide of the far post. Pulisic was then cued up by Mason Mount with a terrific ball, but the USMNT star’s clipped shot from an acute angle just missed the back post. He then played Marcos Alonso into the box where a wayward touch helped Alisson close down the Spaniard. And that was all by the 29th minute. When he was brought off after 115 minutes, there was no question he was one of the 2-3 most impactful players on the game.

3. Miles wear on Liverpool: The Reds did almost nothing in extra time and it’s easy to guess that they just didn’t have a lot in the tank come the final 30 minutes because of all the competitons they’ve had to endure and survive through in order to reach the final stages of the quadruple hunt.

Man of the Match: Alisson Becker, Liverpool — If was going to be a goalkeeper, that’s for sure, and both Alisson and Edouard Mendy made saves in the shootout and controlled their boxes over 120 minutes.

Fiery start sees Liverpool in charge

Incredible pass from Trent. Brilliant save from Mendy. What a start to this game! pic.twitter.com/Qn9Lv4K5BL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2022

Robertson close to a late winner

HOW IS THIS STILL 0-0?!?! pic.twitter.com/c0aPJ5tMwN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2022

