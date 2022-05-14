Chelsea vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch FA Cup final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea vs Liverpool promises to be an epic FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (kick off, 11:45am ET) as Jurgen Klopp’s machine aim to keep their quadruple hopes alive. [ LIVE: FA Cup Final updates, stats ]

Liverpool already beat Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley earlier this season as they won 11-10 on penalty kicks in a classic final. Klopp has never won the FA Cup and this is the first time he’s reached the final since arriving at Liverpool back in October 2015. Given the fact they already have the League Cup trophy, are just behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race heading into the final two games and are in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, this final represents the start of what could be an historic two weeks for Liverpool, even by their own high standards. Klopp’s Liverpool are a ruthless machine and will take some stopping to not pick up at least another two trophies.

As for Chelsea this is the fourth major final Thomas Tuchel has reached in just over a year as Blues boss (two FA Cup finals, one League Cup final and the Champions League final) and he would dearly love to win this trophy to go along with the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup Chelsea have already added to the trophy cabinet in 2021-22. Chelsea’s Premier League title bid didn’t materialize this season but they are still very dangerous and Tuchel always seems to match up well against Klopp as Liverpool’s high-pressing is often stifled by Chelsea’s solid 3-4-2-1 formation. Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final in each of the last two seasons but lost to Arsenal and Leicester City on both occasions. Third time lucky?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Chelsea vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Wembley Stadium

POST AGAIN! Andy Robertson arrives at the back post but hammers his shot against the post. Didn’t quite catch it true. Big chance.

POST! Luis Diaz clips the outside of the post as his shot towards the near post is inches off target.

CLOSE! Chances at both ends as Pulisic fires a low shot wide, then Luis Diaz curls inches wide at the other end. It’s 0-0 but there’s be no shortage of chances. 20 minutes to go…

Delicious, inviting cross from Andy Robertson but no Liverpool was anywhere near it inside the six-yard box. Alonso clears.

Jota fires a low shot wide of the far post. Liverpool creating chances on the counter.

Chelsea building pressure. Pulisic wins the ball back and he almost gets on the end of a cross but Alexander-Arnold clears, then Alonso almost finishes at the back post.

CLOSE! Luis Diaz turns superbly and drills a low shot just wide. Good play from Jota in the build-up. The game has opened up a little now.

CROSSBAR! Alonso’s free kick flies past everyone and flicks off the crossbar and out.

SAVE! Pulisic denied by Alisson. Fine stop from the Liverpool goalkeeper but the effort was a little too close to Alisson. Lovely play by Lukaku to set up the chance.

Marcos Alonso flashes a shot wide after Mason Mount let the ball run and Pulisic whipped in a great cross.

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have had some big chances for Liverpool, while Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso have both gone close for Chelsea. Liverpool started really well but Chelsea have gained control, especially after Mohamed Salah’s injury. That is a big blow for Liverpool and let’s see if he’s going to be fit for the Champions League final.

OVER! Andy Robertson whips in a cross for Jota but he flicks over. Big chance wasted for Liverpool.

INJURY: Mohamed Salah is down and he’s coming off with an injury. Diogo Jota is on. Salah and Jurgen Klopp were in deep conversation in the break of play just before he went down. Huge blow for Liverpool.

Moments later Pulisic surged clear and set up Alonso but his first touch was a little heavy and Alisson saved down low from six yards out. Liverpool’s goalkeeper then needed treatment on a knee injury as he collided with Alonso

SO CLOSE! Christian Pulisic inches away from giving Chelsea the lead. Superb move down the right as Reece James and Mason Mount combine. Pulisic looks to the sky in disbelief. He thought he had scored. The shot came off his ankle.

Best bit of play for Chelsea as Reece James finds Romelu Lukaku in the box but he handled and the whistle goes. The ball fell to Pulisic but he dragged his shot just wide. Much better.

Chelsea have barely strung a few passes together so far. Liverpool are playing so direct and looking for Luis Diaz all the time.

SAVE! Edouard Mendy denies Diaz, who was played clean through. The ball spins towards goal but Chalobah hacks clear, then Keita’s rebound is just wide. Wow. Liverpool well on top and Diaz is having the time of his life out there. He has acres of space.

CLOSE! Luis Diaz cuts in from the left but his shot/cross just evades Thiago in the box. A cross is then whipped in but Salah heads over.

A very simple message from both sets of players before the game.

🇺🇦 All of the Chelsea and Liverpool players line up together here at Wembley behind a flag of Ukraine with the very simple message: “Peace.” #CFC #LFC #CHELIV #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/UZK6ULvd7C — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 14, 2022

KICK OFF: We are underway here at Wembley as the smoke from the pre-match pyro show still swirls around. What a noise. What a game this promises to be.

Team news is in and the big surprise is that Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic keep their place in attack ahead of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. Trevoh Chalobah also starts ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta. Liverpool start Konate over Matip at center back, while Keita, Henderson and Thiago start in midfield with Salah, Mane and Diaz up top.

Welcome to a glorious sunny day here at Wembley. What a setting for what should be an incredible final between two giants of the English game. This is going to be fun. Let’s goooooo!

How many FA Cups have Chelsea, Liverpool won

Chelsea have won eight FA Cup trophies in their history, last winning the trophy in 2018.

Liverpool have won seven FA Cup trophies in their history, last winning the trophy in 2006.

Both teams have been runners up seven times, so Chelsea have reached the final 15 times (including reaching the final 12 times in the last 25 years).

Chelsea vs Liverpool head-to-head record

The two have meet 191 times in history. Chelsea have 65 wins, Liverpool are on top with 83 wins and there have been 43 draws.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic were both injury doubts but Kovacic starts and Kante is on the bench. Tuchel has plenty of options in attack and he went with in-form Romelu Lukaku in a central role with Pulisic and Mount underneath him.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Fabinho is definitely out for Liverpool but the good news is the Brazilian holding midfielder will be fit for the Champions League final (that’s what Klopp said) and the Reds also have plenty of depth in central midfield. Fabinho is Liverpool’s only other injury concern as Salah, Mane and Diaz start start in attack.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports