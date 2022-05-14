Christian Pulisic: ‘Of course’ he wants to stay at Chelsea, prefers left side

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the American soccer public waits to see if Christian Pulisic has a place in Chelsea’s Starting XI against Liverpool on Saturday in the FA Cup Final, an interview’s been posted that shows the touchy situation for the USMNT star in London.

Pulisic, 23, spoke to The Guardian this week and shared his love for the club but ended the interview when asked about a since-deleted Tweet from his father Mark that expressed frustration with Christian’s playing time.

When asked if he was happy at Chelsea, the younger Pulisic left no doubts.

“Yeah. Of course, I want to be on the pitch. I enjoy this club a lot. I’m hoping that I can get more opportunities,” Pulisic said.

Christian Pulisic said that he knows he has to keep working hard in training and then take his chances when they arrive on the pitch.

What did Pulisic say about this season?

Christian Pulisic also said he thinks this Chelsea season has been better than most are expressing, with two final appearances, a deep run in the Champions League, and a likely third-place finish in the Premier League.

Pulisic has eight goals and five assists in just over 2,000 minutes this season, better than his 2020-21 season but still not quite his 11-goal, 10-assist debut season at Stamford Bridge (though there are three matches left, assuming he gets minutes).

And, not to Thomas Tuchel and USMNT enthusiasts alike, Pulisic’s also expressed a preferred position.

“I’m comfortable in a more attacking role, for sure,” he says. “Anywhere as a left-winger, on the left side, is where I feel most comfortable. I think there’s been a lot of change this season.”

Pulisic’s only played alone on the left a little this season, often used as a second striker, attacking midfielder, or right midfielder. So regardless of how happy Pulisic is at Chelsea, he may need a coaching or club change to get what he wants on the pitch.

