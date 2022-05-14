Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform in FA Cup final?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Christian Pulisic put in a gutsy 115 minute shift for Chelsea in their FA Cup final against Liverpool, as the USMNT star came so close to being the hero.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Pulisic, 23, dragged a great chance wide in the first half, was denied by Alisson in the second and kept popping up in dangerous areas to cause Liverpool problems.

The American attacker did all he could do to try and drive Chelsea to the FA Cup trophy.

Below is our minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic after his display in the FA Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

Christian Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of USMNT star for Chelsea vs Liverpool

2nd minute: Chested the ball down and tried to dribble past a few players but went down. No foul given.

11th minute: Struggled to get on the ball as Liverpool dominated possession and chances. Tucked in very central from the left just underneath Lukaku.

16th minute: Marcos Alonso found him down the left and he held the ball up well before he found Jorginho with a pass. Moments later he flashed a shot just wide but Lukaku was offside in the build-up.

22nd minute: Dropped deeper and go on the ball, played it off to Alonso and went for the return pass which didn’t come.

23rd minute: SO, SO CLOSE! Pulisic was inches away from giving Chelsea the lead. Neat play down the right from Reece James and Mason Mount teed up Pulisic but the shot came off his ankle and crept just wide. He looked to the sky in disbelief and he knew that was a big chance wasted.

28th minute: Surged forward centrally and played in Alonso but his touch was a tad heavy and Alisson smothered his shot from six yards out. The American is having a real impact on the game.

34th minute: Played in by Mount but his cross towards Lukaku was blocked. Alexander-Arnold did just enough to put Pulisic off.

38th minute: Great piece of hold up play as he darted away from his markers and found Lukaku. CP10 was feeling it.

44th minute: Linked up with Alonso on the left as he continued to buzz around. At the heart of everything good Chelsea did in attack.

45th minute + 1: Great little turn and found Lukaku but he put his shot over.

46th minute: Crossed after Mount left the ball to him but Alonso dragged his shot just wide.

47th minute: SO CLOSE! Teed up on the edge of the box but his shot is saved well down low by Alisson. Pulisic hit it a little too close to Alisson. He is everywhere.

55th minute: Did superbly to win the ball off Jordan Henderson, then almost wriggled free. A cross into the box towards him was then cleared by Alexander-Arnold.

66th minute: After a spell where he didn’t see a lot of the ball, worked back well to help Chelsea keep the ball and clear down their left.

69th minute: Flashed a shot just wide after patient Chelsea build-up play.

77th minute: Wriggled free in the box but just as he was about to shoot Trent Alexander-Arnold made a last-ditch tackle. Pulisic continues to pop up in dangerous areas.

84th minute: His name was read out to be replaced by Hakim Ziyech and he ran towards the bench… but Romelu Lukaku is the man to come off. The USMNT remains on.

90th minute: Pulisic finished regulation playing as a center forward with Mount and Ziyech underneath him.

94th minute: Played in and charged towards goal but Joel Matip got across to clear the danger and concede the corner. Pulisic just didn’t have the pace to get away.

100th minute: Started an attack as he wriggled away. The cross came in from the right and he almost finished but Alexander-Arnold cleared.

112th minute: Almost got on the end of a free kick but Joel Matip flicked it clear.

115th minute: Pulisic looks absolutely shattered. He has run himself into the ground for the cause. He is understandably subbed off at half time of extra time. What a shift.

