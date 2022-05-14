Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leeds vs Brighton is a huge game for the hosts on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on Peacock Premium ) as Jesse Marsch’s side realistically need a win to keep their survival hopes alive. STREAM LIVE LEEDS v BRIGHTON

After three-straight defeats Leeds sit in 18th place in the table and both Burnley and Everton directly ahead of them have a game in-hand over the Yorkshire club. Leeds have been their own worst enemies in recent defeats as Luke Ayling was sent off in the first half against Arsenal and Dan James was also shown a straight red card early on against Chelsea. These rash decision, plus a long injury list, have knocked Leeds sideways late in the season and there is so much pressure on them. They simply have to beat Brighton at home this weekend to give themselves the best possible chance of staying in the Premier League heading into the final game of the season at Brentford. This is crunch time for Leeds.

As for Brighton, well, they’re sitting pretty and could move up to eighth place in the table with a win. The Seagulls hammered Manchester United 4-0 last time out and beat Wolves 3-0 before that as they are flying late in the season. Graham Potter’s side have regained their clinical edge. They have a wonderful possession-based style and the big issue has always been scoring enough goals. If Brighton continue on this trajectory they are serious contenders for a European spot next season. What a job Potter has done. Some would call it magical…

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leeds vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Luke Ayling and Dan James are ruled out of the rest of the season as they are suspended as they join the injured trio of Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Roberts on the sidelines. Jack Harrison should be fit after taking a knock and coming off against Chelsea, while Raphinha will also be fit. Patrick Bamford has an outside chance of returning.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Enock Mwepu and Jakub Moder are both out, while Jeremy Sarmiento is a doubt with a thigh injury.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports