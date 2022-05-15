Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: Both the Villans and Eagles are within an arm’s reach of a top-half finish ahead of their matchweek 37 clash at Villa Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

ASTON VILLA vs CRYSTAL PALACE STREAM LIVE

Steven Gerrard took over at Aston Villa (43 points) back on Nov. 11, when they sat 16th in the Premier League table. Fast-forward six months, now they sit 12th with 10th-place Leicester City (45 points) just two points ahead with three games left to play. 9th-place Brighton & Hove Albion (47 points) are also within reach with the Seagulls having played one game more than the three sides directly below them. Inversely, 13th-place Brentford and 14th-place Newcastle United (43 points each – 36 games played) could just as easily leapfrog Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leicester and snatch a top-half finish for themselves.

As for Crystal Palace (44 points), Patrick Vieira has done a brilliant job to not only hold the club together during a period of significant transition, but to perhaps match or improve upon the club’s best-ever Premier League finish (10th, in 2014-15).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (ankle), Leon Bailey (ankle), Jacob Ramsey (undisclosed) | OUT: Kortney Hause (abdominal)

This is your Aston Villa team to face Crystal Palace this afternoon. 👊 #AVLCRY pic.twitter.com/3Q61knBuS2 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2022

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Vicente Guaita (calf), Marc Guehi (ankle), James McArthur (calf) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

