Everton vs Brentford final score: 9-man Toffees blow chance to seal safety

Everton’s fans were hoping to witness the club’s ascent to Premier League safety on Sunday and instead emerge staring relegation worry in the face.

The Toffees went up a goal and then down a man early, eventually finishing with 9 men in a 3-2 loss to Brentford at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton still sits 16th and still needs just one more win to clinch another season in the Premier League with two matches remaining on their docket.

Burnley is two points back with 34 points and still has two matches left as well. Leeds has 35 points but just one match to play.

The Toffees play Thursday versus Crystal Palace and Sunday at Arsenal. Burnley plays Thursday at Aston Villa then Sunday versus Newcastle. Leeds visits Brentford on Sunday.

Everton vs Brentford final score, stats

Everton 2, Brentford 3

Scorers: Calvert-Lewin (18′), Coleman (o.g. 37′), Richarlison (45’+2), Wissa (62′), Henry (64′)

Red cards: Branthwaite (18′), Rondon (89′)

Shot attempts: Everton 11, Brentford 18

Shots on goal: Everton 6, Brentford 7

Possession: Everton 28, Brentford 72

Three things we learned from Everton vs Brentford

2. Toffees lose their heads: Yes the second red card (Salomon Rondon) came with just a couple of minutes to play with Everton down a goal and a man. But the scattershot nature of this team keeps rearing its head. For every moment of pure grit and energy from Richarlison, there are defensive gaffes or marking mismatches that let teams stay in the fight. Everton should be free and clear right now. Instead, you can easily envision them struggling to get the win over Palace that would allow Week 38 to be a long exhalation at Arsenal.

3. Brentford is good: That’s the whole story. The Bees deserve their second season in the Premier League and will join Brighton and a few others as capable of doing something truly special if they can rally investment for their manager.

Man of the Match: Yoane Wissa — With apologies to Richarlison, who was fantastic in a losing effort, Wissa’s work is the main Brentford asset keeping Everton from a ‘W’.

Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin give Everton near-perfect start

Branthwaite sent off

Richarlison puts 10-man Toffees back on top

Wissa’s terrific header nestles inside top of side netting

Henry completes fight back

