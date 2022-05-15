Everton vs Brighton live: Score, updates, how to watch, lineups, stream link

Everton vs Brighton is a massive game for the hosts on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com as Frank Lampard’s Toffees know a win would go a long way to securing their Premier League status. STREAM LIVE EVERTON v BRENTFORD

After taking seven points from their last three games Everton have given themselves a great chance of staying up as they sit two points above the relegation zone with three games to go. If Everton win against Brentford and Leeds fail to beat Brighton earlier on Sunday then they will be safe. That is the carrot dangling in front of Everton right now as Lampard has found a group of players who are solid rather than spectacular in a 5-4-1 formation and Jordan Pickford has been in inspired form in recent weeks as they won against Chelsea and Leicester City. With Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal left to play it feels like Everton will get at least four points from those games and the home fans will create an incredible atmosphere at Goodison Park for the games against Brentford and Palace.

Brentford are flying and have won four of their last six Premier League games as a win for them could push them into the top 10 and Thomas Frank’s side look very dangerous in attack. Christian Eriksen has been sublime pulling the strings and Brentford look so much better defensively with David Raya back in goal and Jansson and Ajer reunited at center back in recent weeks. The Bees should not be underestimated and they’ve been a fine addition to the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Brentford.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Patterson, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend remain out, while Fabian Delph will miss this game which is a big blow given his steadying influence in central midfield. Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek will be close calls but both could return to the squad.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Frank Onyeka and Mathias Jorgensen are both out, while Saman Ghoddos and Ethan Pinnock are doubts. Sergi Canos will be fit to play.

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨 ⏸ It's the same XI from our Southampton victory Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #EVEBRE pic.twitter.com/8zrtTDz3Yt — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 15, 2022

